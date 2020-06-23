Fortnite Season 3: Best landing spots that no one knows about

Fortnite Season 3 brought with it a massive change in the map, which also means a bunch of new landing spots.

Knowing good landing spots will help boost your chances of surviving the game longer, and promises easy rotations.

List of the best landing spots in Fortnite Season 3 (Image Credits: u/TheTJOmega)

A majority of the Fortnite Season 3 map is underwater. Unfortunately, that also means that a bunch of Chapter 2, Season 2 POI's are now inaccessible until the water level drops, providing they still exist.

With every new season of Fortnite, a fresh in-game narrative is introduced; a storyline that sets things in motion for the future, and Fortnite Season 3 is no different. Players have been introduced to a bunch of new bosses, namely Kit (who is allegedly Meowscles' son), Ocean and Jules 'The Engineer'.

The Fortnite Season 3 map has also changed extensively, knocking the old Chapter 2, Season 3 POI's off, and paving the way for new landing spots.

With that in mind, here is a list of the best landing spots in Fortnite Season 3.

1) Pawntoon

Mystery boat 'Pawntoon' is among the best landing spots in Fortnite Season 3

Although this list says "The best landing spots in Fortnite Season 3", Pawntoon is an exception as it isn't technically marked on the Fortnite map.

In reality, Pawntoon is a secret loot boat that keeps moving throughout the edges of Fortnite's map every game. Regardless, the seemingly negligible spot boasts a total of 6 normal chests, one faction chest, a supply drop, heaps of slurp barrels and fishing spots every game!

The tiny boat has an ample amount of loot for a solo player. While you may not be contested at the spot, rotating from the location could get challenging at times.

2) Island near Pleasant Park

Island near Pleasant park (Image Credits: Rodey Bros)

While gliding off the Battle bus, most players may chalk the tiny island off as a futile landing spot, which is far from the truth. In a regular casual game, you will most likely have the entire island to yourself since almost no one drops here.

Ideally, you'd want to land towards the center of the island in a blue house, and start looting the place clockwise. The spot has a horde of metal scrap, wooden planks and bricks all around, allowing players to gather sufficient materials before moving on.

Additionally, you can find a whirlpool right next to the island, which can help you rotate quickly, qualifying it as one the best landing spots in Fortnite Season 3.

3) Retail Row

Retail Row is one of the few spots untouched by the rising water level in Fortnite Season 3 (Image Credits: Fortnite Fandom)

Retail is now one of the few OG spots to have remained in the game consistently since its addition in Chapter 1, and remains untouched by the rising water levels in Fortnite Season 3.

Apart from boasting a horde of chests, floor loot and shields, navigating around retail is as easy as it gets. The small town of retail is located at the corner of the Fortnite map, and is usually not contested heavily in casual games.