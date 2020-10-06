Create
Fortnite World Cup winner 'Bugha' called out for spending too much time with girlfriend

Image Credits: Gaimur
Rishabh B.
ANALYST
Modified 06 Oct 2020, 23:41 IST
Feature
Bugha is one of the most famous names associated with Fortnite. He is a seventeen-year-old American gamer/streamer, who plays professionally for the Sentinels, and was the winner of the inaugural Fortnite World Cup back in July 2019.

We have talked about this season’s Fortnite Champion Series which is currently underway. Week-1 is in progress, with a host of top tier trios participating. This includes Clix, who is playing with Bizzle and illest, along with other top players such as Benjyfishy, Scoped, Mongraal and Highsky. However, the tournament hasn’t started out on the best note for Bugha.

Fortnite World Cup winner 'Bugha' called out for spending too much time with girlfriend

Earlier, we had talked about TSM demonada, who had launched a scathing attack on Bugha’s father on Twitter. He had accused Bugha’s father - Glenn Giersdorf, of using his son’s success for his own benefits, and called him a leach.

Now however, Bugha’s own teammate appeared to call him out for spending ‘too much time’ with his girlfriend. This is the second person close to Bugha who has been talked about by a fellow content creator in a matter of weeks.

Image Credits: The Fortnite Guy, YouTube

As you can see above, Avery posted on Twitter talking about the 10th position that they got in the recently concluded ‘Ninja Battles’. This was followed by a jibe aimed at Bugha for apparently not practicing enough, and instead spending time with his girlfriend.

Image credist: Angelica @l0ly via Twitter) Enter caption

The tweet was picked up by fans immediately, and resulted in a Reddit discussion on the r/FortniteCompetitive subreddit. User Embarrassed_Ad394 attempted to explain the situation, and said that Bugha’s girlfriend is visiting from Florida. According to EarlyGame, Bugha is in a relationship with fellow Twitch streamer Angelica. The streamer had, until August 6th 2020, posted photos with Bugha, and has since deleted her Twitter account.

Image Credits: r/FortniteCompetitive, Reddit
Regardless of his personal situation, Bugha’s teammates do not appear to be too pleased with his lack of commitment towards Fortnite, of late.

Image Credits: r/FortniteCompetitive, Reddit

To make matters worse, Jake Lucky also got in the act, and posted the following on Twitter.

In response, fellow Fortnite professional BBG Calc corrected Jake Lucky and said that it is Bugha’s own teammates who are calling him out for spending too much time with his girlfriend. While the discussion was in good spirits, Avery’s tweet on the matter has since been deleted.

Image Credits: Jake Lucky, Twitter

You can watch The Fortnite Guy’s video explaining the situation below.

Published 06 Oct 2020, 23:41 IST
Fortnite Battle Royale Bugha Net Worth Fortnite Season 4
