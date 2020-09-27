Epic Games have officially tweeted out the update for the next upcoming FNCS. Official Rules for the Fortnite Champion Series: Chapter 2, Season 4, and all the pertinent information, were announced.
Fortnite is celebrating its 3rd birthday this week. Several new Marvel Characters were added to the game to intensify the celebration. Just a few weeks ago, Fortnite Competitive tweeted a set of rules which explained the latest changes related to cheating and clout farming.
Upcoming Fortnite Competitive rules and regulations
The series of Cash Cups hosted recently have been quite successful. Simultaneously, the collaborations with BTS, DJ Slushii, and Rocket League, have kept Fortnite in focus. Epic Games prepare to answer all the critics with their upcoming FNCS.
Earlier, fans, players, experts, and streamers, have all pointed out the issues that have accumulated over time. The game's competitive side needs a thorough inspection from Epic Games, and the lack of that attention is what is seemingly making pros feel unsettled.
This has even led to the pros openly criticizing Epic's actions on social media. However, Epic Games do care about their prestigious tournament - FNCS. Regardless of all the reports, it is safe to assume that they are ready to host a better Fortnite tournament.
On their official blog, Epic mentioned, "Viewers on Twitch will be able to earn FNCS-themed Fortnite items, including a Spray, Emoticon and Back Bling. Note: Make sure your Epic account is already linked to Twitch and that you're watching a drops-enabled channel."
The Round Advancement
- Europe and NAE: Top 1000 teams in each region, for each platform grouping.
- NAW and BR: Top 700 teams in each region, for each platform grouping.
- Asia, OCE, and Middle East: Top 350 teams in each region, for each platform grouping.
At the conclusion of Round 1, the points gained will determine advancement.
Epic Games ready to answer critics with recent changes
Similarly, the format was clarified. "Teams will be assigned to one of two groups depending on the platform they are participating on: (a) PC Group or (b) Console + Mobile Group (i.e., PC teams will be assigned to the PC Group, and console and mobile teams will be assigned to the Console + Mobile Group). During the Event, PC Group teams will not compete against Console + Mobile Group teams, and vice versa."
This would put a stop to the controller vs. KBM debate in the community. The first open stage of the tourney will commence from October 9, 2020. The potential these competitive players have is unmatched in the eSports world.
The gaming realm will be looking forward to how Epic Games treats this upcoming tournament. Hopefully, this will be the start of something new for Fortnite's competitive scene.