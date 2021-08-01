Fortnite 'Cosmo' skin concept has the community in awe

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 isn't that far away and the internet is already full of leaks and concepts that fans expect to see in the upcoming season. While some of these are absolutely new concepts, there are a few that are trying to stay true to the storyline.

Concept artist Dhaja on Twitter recently shared his latest work called Cosmo. It is a Fortnite character outfit concept that the artist describes as "Born from a Shatterfly, The Zero left her no choice but to find her purpose."

As soon as Dahja shared the Fortnite skin concept, he already had the community in awe. The skin looks fantastic and is extremely aesthetically pleasing. It has a light and shadow version, with highlights of glowing blue and pink respectively. The concept also comes with a crescent moon back bling, a celestial crown and a spray.

Fans react to the celestial Fortnite 'Cosmo' skin concept

The celestial Fortnite skin concept is something that fans desperately need in the game. Even if Chapter 2 Season 8 doesn't have a place in its storyline to introduce the Cosmo, Epic Games can still add it to the item shop after collaborating with Dahja.

DAHJA THIS LOOKS AWESOME WTF@FortniteGame there will be consequences if I am not able to buy this outfit in the Item Shop by tomorrow — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) July 31, 2021

OMG U MADE COSMO AND WANDA WE WON — wronch 🔧 (TODAY 🎂) (@wronchwym) July 31, 2021

Looks amazing! 👌🏻 — MrAppieGaming (@MrAppieGamingtv) July 31, 2021

Absolutely Stunningly Beautiful! @FortniteGame needs to add this asap! You are so talented 😻🧡🤞 pic.twitter.com/zgmhauD2xJ — The Bloody Buffy (@BloodyBuffy) August 1, 2021

I would die for her omg — lumi (@lumikumo) July 31, 2021

The general consensus is that players want 'Cosmo' in the game as soon as possible. Certain fans have expressed their desire to see the Fortnite concept skin be added to the game the next day itself.

Dahja this is insane, love the little details and all the design aspects! 💙🟪 — FNAssist - News & Leaks (@FN_Assist) July 31, 2021

DAMNNNNNN THATS NICE, Can u put a hood on her like the one that Fate has? — NoShieldVader (@NotVader_) July 31, 2021

@Taterbugss best concept by far — CoPoHo (@C_Witthar) July 31, 2021

cant wait to get her whole set in a few months — 💜 thespacedan (@thespacedan) August 1, 2021

The 'Cosmo' concept skin is definitely a great artistic specimen and Fortnite Twitterati made sure to let Dahja know. Some also suggested a few changes to make the skin look even better but even without these changes, the skin looks absolutely perfect.

Ahhhhhh I need her in game right now!!!!!! — 💟🤍TGF_Futrell101🤍💟 (@A_Futrell101) July 31, 2021

THE DARK STYLE HEHDJDKDBSKSBSME — Cuddles (@CuddleExe) July 31, 2021

HOLY SHIT SHE'S INCREDIBLE DAHJA



YO @FortniteGame HERE YOU GO, ADD IT — Krypt (@itzkrypt_) July 31, 2021

Epic Games has a rare history of adding community skins to Fortnite, but the amount of support Dahja is getting for his Cosmo concept is insane. Therefore, there is a huge possibility that this skin can make it into the game.

Moreover, if the concept comes to the attention of popular content creators, this chance would increase significantly. Regardless of whether this skin makes it to the game, it is still a cool concept and Fortnite fans were glad to come across Cosmo.

