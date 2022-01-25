Fortnite YouTuber threatens to kill fan after wager goes terribly wrong 

Fortnite YouTuber Darren Watkins, better known as IShowSpeed, recently made some questionable comments during a wager match in-game. Although the rage was justified to an extent, things may have gone a bit overboard.

It's not a rare occurrence to see a Fortnite YouTuber say or do something out of hand. Be it Tyler “Ninja” Blevins having a meltdown on a livestream or a teenager threatening to punch their mother in the throat - there's never a dull moment.

Wager matches in-game are one of the most interesting kinds of face-offs. Rather than simply flexing about winning, players can make monetary gains. At times these can go into the thousands.

Fortnite wager goes too far with wager, threatens to kill opponent

Readers can watch the entire video here. Viewer discretion is advised:

This matchup was between IShowSpeed and an enthusiastic fan. At first, everything was all going well. Darren managed to beat his opponent with ease and asked him to pay up - that's when the issues began. His opponent began saying:

"Nah bro. Come one man. Let's go three for three. You don't understand. Your fans are spamming and messing up my system. Come one man, don't be a b*tch. "

After winning for the third time, Darren demanded that his money be paid via an online transaction. However, instead of paying up the wager, his opponent decided to troll him. He dodged questions about the payment and repeatedly stated that the transaction was done.

When it became evident that the agreed upon amount of $200 was not going to be transferred, Darren flew into a rage. During the heated exchange of words, things got out of hand. This is what he said:

"You came in my stream for a wager. You said $200. If you ain't got no f**cking money, then why you be here? I'ma kill you bro, I don't play about my money. Give me my f**king money, I'm not playing with you. Give me my money!"

According to Darren's opponent, he lost because the streamers fans kept spamming the notifications, which caused his PS4 to slow down. Thus, due to lag during the Fortnite match, he refused to pay up.

Following the outburst and heated exchange of words, Darren exited customs and called it a day. It was clear that he had been scammed. Sadly, there was nothing to do about it since no legitimate agreement had been made.

Is it legal to wager in Fortnite?

Wagering in the game falls under a very-grey area. While competitive players have been strictly banned from wagering, the rules are slightly different for other players. Nevertheless, wagering is not a good idea.

According to Epic Games' Terms of Service (ToS), gambling is outlawed in Fortnite. Players caught gambling are liable to face consequences. This may either be a temporary ban or permanent suspension.

Clix @Clix Won't be playing or having anything to do with wagers anymore, just got personally messaged by epic and was told to stop or will result in a ban. Recommend others to stop as well, tweeting this so people are aware. Won't be playing or having anything to do with wagers anymore, just got personally messaged by epic and was told to stop or will result in a ban. Recommend others to stop as well, tweeting this so people are aware.

Furthermore, given that there's no legal obligation to force either party to pay, it puts players at risk of being scammed. Much like Darren's fiasco, dozens of players who wager and win, do not receive their dues.

Will Fortnite ever create a legal betting system within the game?

Clix @Clix I don't think it's gambiling, I think its a type of gambling but wagers aren't based on luck, its based on your skill. If you take fair/smart wagers you will never lose money and only gain. I don't think it's gambiling, I think its a type of gambling but wagers aren't based on luck, its based on your skill. If you take fair/smart wagers you will never lose money and only gain.

Since Fortnite is rated "T" for teens, it's unlikely that a legal betting or wager system will ever be allowed in the game. As of now, the only legal way to win money is by playing Cash Cups. This is regulated either by Epic Games or by third-party tie-ups.

Also Read Article Continues below

While they may not be as exciting as livestream wagers, the winners do receive what they are owed. Furthermore, since it falls under strict regulations, anyone caught cheating or breaking the rules gets banned on the spot. This makes the competition fair for everyone.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan