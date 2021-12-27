4 times Fortnite banned players for absurd reasons 

The developers of Fortnite are always observant when it comes to monitoring the game for activities that are considered inappropriate or suspicious. Once proof has been ascertained, users are hit with the ban-hammer, either temporary or permanent.

While most of these bans are justifiable, some have raised an eyebrow or two.

Despite the meticulous efforts of Epic Games, a few bans given out over the years are completely absurd and make no sense at all.

These players were banned in Fortnite for absurd reasons

1) Lazarbeam banned for playing golf

Lannan Neville Eacott, better known as Lazarbeam, is one of the most prominent Fortnite content creators in the community. Sadly, he too was hit with a ban-hammer for something that made no sense.

During a custom match, he was playing 'basketball' and tried to score using a golf emote. This led to him being banned. However, according to speculation, he may have been banned for using a modem which was identified as suspicious.

2) Banned for swinging

Using glitches in a Fortnite match is a sheer way to get banned. While most of these glitches are related to XP or custom cosmetics, a few are attributed to speed glitching.

Even though there are no speed glitches in-game currently, during the early days of the game, moving on a certain swing was bannable. Players were banned for testing the physics of an in-game swing.

3) Zaccubus banned for avoiding a fight

David Treacy, better known as Zaccubus, was banned during a live match. While the ban is considered justifiable based on Fortnite's TOS, the circumstances under which it occurred were rather hilarious.

During a solo match, Zaccubus identified one of his friends in-game. Rather than engaging as the rules dictate, he decided to avoid conflict and move away. This led to him being banned for teaming in-game.

4) Battle Bus ban

The Battle Bus ban was the stragest thing during Chapter 2 Season 3 (Image via Fortnite/Epic Games)

To this day, the Battle Bus ban is the most random ban to occur in Fortnite's history. During Chapter 2 Season 3, entire lobbies were being hit with the ban hammer even before leaving the Battle Bus.

It's still unclear why this occurred and even after all this time, the developers have refused to share any details. Thankfully, the problem was quickly identified and players banned were given back all in-game privileges.

Note: The list is in no particular order, and the article solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha

