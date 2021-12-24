YouTuber builds the Fortnite Battle Bus in real life, blows the Internet away

Fortnite fans can get very literal with the cosmetics found in the game and the numerous cosplays on the internet over the years have proved that. However, it is not often that someone gets to ride the actual Fortnite Battle Bus while it's being driven down the road.

A YouTuber, who, interestingly, isn't a fan of the Battle Royale, went out of his way to recreate the original Battle Bus and surprise Fortnite YouTubers with it. While there are multiple Fortnite Battle Buses already present, the most prominent one being in front of Universal Studios Hollywood, none of them are functional.

The Fortnite Battle Bus by YouTuber Matthew Beem is one of a kind, not only because it is functional and can be driven but also because it hosts a grand gaming setup inside of it.

YouTuber Matthew Beem transforms an ordinary school bus into the most realistic Fortnite Battle Bus

Matthew Beem revealed in a detailed video that he is not a fan of Fortnite, nor does he play the game. However, the content creator enjoys painting vehicles and therefore did not turn down a request from Tiko, a popular Fortnite content creator on YouTube. Tiko wanted the bus to celebrate the launch of Chapter 3 in Fortnite and he wanted to do it while sitting inside the bus. He even hinted at the epic collaboration with a witty tweet.

Tiko @TikoFn Not even the servers being down can stop me from riding in the Battle Bus 😏 Not even the servers being down can stop me from riding in the Battle Bus 😏

Tiko later posted a picture of the entire Battle Bus after it was delivered to him in Los Angeles by Matthew and his team.

Tiko @TikoFn Gonna watch the Event inside this :) Gonna watch the Event inside this :) https://t.co/jbnM30EOec

The hard work that went behind creating such a piece of art was duly recorded and posted by Matthew on his channel. From purchasing an old school bus, painting it blue and ripping off the interiors for new ones, a lot had to be done before the final product was ready.

Matthew Beem and his team even installed an LED TV along with consoles and a couch so that players can enjoy Fortnite sessions while riding the bus. Tiko also ticked off a Victory Royale inside the bus before the interactive video from Matthew Beem came to an end.

