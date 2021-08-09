Fortnite streamer threatened his mother with a "throat punch" over a wager

The idea of a Fortnite streamer raging during a livestream is nothing new. Even veterans like Tyler "Ninja" Blevins lose their cool and snap on livestream at times for various reasons. No one usually gets hurt during these meltdowns; however, there have been some unfortunate cases where the situation escalated and got physical.

A small-time Twitch Fortnite streamer, who goes by the username YEdge, managed to raise eyebrows on social media after an incident that was caught during a routine livestream, and the incident went viral for all the wrong reasons.

What began as a mere exchange of words between the Fortnite streamer and his mother ended in a physical altercation after a kick was thrown in her general direction toward the end of a heated argument.

Disclaimer: The events discussed in this article occurred in January 2020.

Fortnite streamer lost his cool during an argument with his mother; threatened to punch her in the throat

After a three-day marathon of Fortnite streaming on Twitch, a young streamer known as YEdge was confronted by his mother about something related to his time spent at the PC. Although it's unclear what the issue was, she opened the conversation by stating,

"I've told you for the last three f****** days, here's how it's going down. Show me? Show me! It's not in there. Show me where it is. Hold on."

By the time the conversation had reached this point, the screen went blank and the game was no longer visible on stream. By all accounts, it would seem that the mother somehow managed to disconnect one of the monitors, but the Fortnite streamer's camera remained on.

At this point, the young Fortnite streamer retaliated by kicking in the general direction of his mother, saying, "I'll punch you in the throat re****." His mother responded by saying he wouldn't be allowed to use the computer for two days on account of his behavior. Thankfully, no one was hurt.

Readers can watch the video here:

Soon after the incident occurred on the livestream, a few friends managed to clip it and post it on several subreddit groups and other social media sites. Backlash soon followed, and a few days later, YEdge published an apology on Twitter.

"Ok, what I did was wrong. But I think it would be pointless to tell everyone online what is wrong with my irl (in real) life. I am going to get help and talk to someone else I'm close to and try and relieve stress. What happened between my mom and I wasn't supposed to go on Twitch. It was something personal that some "friends" clipped and thought was funny which turned into a mess for me. "

"What I've learned from it is that I really do need to work on my anger issues and control my actions. We both talked about what happened and we both agreed to go see someone and get our relationship back on track. Thank you to the true friends who wanted to help and support me❤️."

It's still unclear what had transpired, however, both of them agreed to seek help and work on the problem together. Hopefully, the relationship and situation have both improved since then, and the bond between mother and son has been fixed with past transgressions being forgiven.

