"It saved my life": Fortnite fan gets a Jonesy tattoo in honor of the game

Millions of gamers have played Fortnite for countless hours in the past few years. Following several ups and downs, the game currently has a massive community and looks better than ever in Chapter 3.

Naturally, many fans consider Fortnite much more than just a game. They've not only played the Battle Royale title to kill time but also in their tough times. One such looper recently shared their Agent Jonesy tattoo with the world.

Fortnite player gets a unique Agent Jonesy tattoo

On Twitter, xoup, shared a picture of their latest Fortnite tattoo. Anyone who's played the game even once won't take long to recognize that the tattoo is of an Agent Jonesy snapshot who wears a high-tech suit.

xoup @xoupgone fortnite isn’t just a game. it saved my life fortnite isn’t just a game. it saved my life https://t.co/CIJsLeG5Zh

Since day one, Agent Jonesy has been the face of Epic Games' BR title. Even after four years, players love him. Hence, xoup couldn't have gotten a better tattoo in honor of their favorite game.

The looper claimed that Fortnite is much more than a game as it saved their life. From the looks of it, it has helped them make some special memories and friends over the years.

As for the tattoo, it looks brilliant and the attention towards detail is intriguing. Agent Jonesy can be identified easily and he's making a hand gesture.

Fortnite community reacts to the Agent Jonesy tattoo

Even though the Agent Jonesy tattoo shared by xoup was a wholesome moment for some players, a major portion of the community has trolled them.

It was hard to find supportive replies to the tweet because every other Twitter user was more involved in cracking jokes about the tattoo. This is certainly unfortunate and shows the current state of the community.

Back in 2019, one of the biggest streamers on Twitch named Tfue got a default skin tattoo live on stream as well. Surprisingly, fans initially loved the tattoo but now make fun of the streamer because he has stopped playing the game.

All in all, it is always a delight to see players expressing their gratitude towards Fortnite in the most unexpected of ways. Instead of trolling/hating such passionate players, the community should be more accommodative.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 is underway and a ton of new content will arrive in the upcoming weeks. It won't be an overstatement that the title has regained popularity with the new chapter as Epic Games finally focuses on constant updates and map changes.

