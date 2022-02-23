Underrated Fortnite Pro players win the Twitch Rivals Streamer Bowl 2022

Fortnite's 3rd Twitch Rivals Streamer Bowl took place earlier this month and the results have left the community in shock. Major pros, NFL stars, and players alike joined the event and played the daunting tournament for a whopping $1 Million cash prize.

Several well-known content creators and pro players, including world champion "Bugha" and former Twitch rival champion "Clix" also competed for the big prize.

20 Teams of three players each, participated which comprised of one Streamer, one NFL Star, and one Community Champion. It was held in a private Trios lobby containing a total of four rounds.

Points were awarded on the basis of placements, eliminations and even the Grand Victory Royale. The prize pool for the winner was $1 Million total for charity whereas the second placed team won over $300k.

Underrated Fortnite team clinches Twitch Rivals Streamer Bowl 2022

Los Capos, including members PaMstou, Pgod and Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Marquise Brown, showcased extraordinary skills in all Battle Royale matches, gaining consistent points throughout the tournament.

They ended their journey with Victory Royale in the final cup and faced off in a 2v2 battle with none other than "Bugha."

The team scored overall 120+ points by the end of the tournament. In the first round, they commented on how they wanted to analyze the upcoming matches and the challenges they will face after every match.

In the last two games, the key to victory was good communications and taking over height in the endgame. They have officially de-throned two-time streamer Bowl Champion "Clix."

The winners don't end there. Fortnite OG NickMercs and his team dominated Tilted Towers like the old days in two games. However, Mexican player Jelty grabbed the MVP prize of the tournament with some insane clutch eliminations and carried his team into the final moments.

Ongoing FNCS Duos Tournament is taking the competitive scene to the next level

With the ongoing FNCS semi-finals, pro players have shown the next level of performance with their respective duos. Other than that, all loopers participating in this season's competition have shown high resistance to back down and tough competition even for mainstream Fortnite players.

While the entire community is watching experienced veteran pros take over, some underrated players are also rising to fame with their new techniques for gameplay. The game added a custom hub called Legends Landing where Loopers can experience FNCS matches in an entirely different way.

Along with that, players can also play Box Fights, Zone Wars, and 1v1 while enjoying the FNCS matches.

