Fortnite Twitch Rivals 2022 (Streamer Bowl III): Start dates and times, where to watch, schedule and more

The third Streamer Bowl is set to occur in just a few days. Fortnite pros, NFL stars, and players alike will join together for a streaming event with Twitch Rivals.

Former champion Clix and Chicago Bears running back Tarik Cohen will join forces to defend their title. Here's how players can watch, the full schedule, and more.

Fortnite Twitch Rivals 2022: Complete guide to Streamer Bowl III

The Twitch Rivals 2022 Streamer Bowl will commence at 5.30 PM EST tonight. That leaves barely four hours left until one of the most anticipated streaming events. Here's how that translates to other time zones:

EST: 5.30 PM - 11 PM

PST: 2.30 PM - 8 PM

MST: 1.30 PM - 9 PM

CST: 12.30 PM - 10 PM

Brazil (UTC -3): 7.30 PM - 1 AM

UTC: 10.30 PM - 4 AM

GMT: 10.30 PM - 4 AM

CET: 11.30 PM - 5 AM

The event will last nearly six hours. For more information, players can visit this website. It will also be the home for the official stream, though it may be on Twitter, YouTube, or other places at the time.

For viewers, there are a few rewards available for free in Fortnite. The Beast Llama Back Bling, the Field Goal emoticon, the Game Ball emoticon, and The Blitz spray.

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey Twitch Drops Leak | Streamer Bowl III ft. Fortnite



Feb. 9th @ 5:30 PM ET - 11 PM ET



Rewards:

- Field Goal Emoticon (45 Minutes)

- Game Ball Emoticon (90 Minutes)

- The Blitz Spray (135 Minutes)

Each reward is locked behind a viewing time. Once players have watched the stream for 45 minutes, they'll be able to redeem the Field Goal emoticon. After an hour and a half, they can get the Game Ball emoticon.

Two hours and 15 minutes will unlock The Blitz spray, and two hours and 55 minutes will reward the Beast Llama Back Bling. The event is in conjunction with the NFL Player's Association, so every team has an NFL player on it.

Fortnite x Twitch Rivals (Image via Epic Games)

The following star football players will be involved:

Christian McCaffrey

Alvin Kamara

Austin Ekeler

Keenan Allen

Kyler Murray

Saquon Barkley

Mike Evans

Aaron Jones

It will be a Trios tournament with each team having a Fortnite pro like Clix and a community champion.

