How to get the free Beast Llama back bling from Fortnite Twitch drops

Fortnite is giving away four free cosmetics in conjunction with Twitch. Gamers can watch the Streamer Bowl, as it's been named, for specified amounts of time to earn these rewards.
This event sees NFL stars and top Fortnite content creators with qualified community members in exciting Trios matches. Players like Chicago Bears running back Tarik Cohen, and professional gamer Clix will look to defend their title from the last Streamer Bowl.
Players who watch can earn a lot of rewards, with the Beast Llama back bling being arguably the most coveted one. Here's how to unlock it.
How to unlock free Beast Llama backbling from Fortnite Streamer Bowl
According to popular leaker iFireMonkey, the following rewards will be available:
- Field Goal emoticon
- Game Ball emoticon
- The Blitz spray
- Beast Llama back bling
Each reward is locked behind a certain view time. Once players have watched the stream for 45 minutes, they'll be able to redeem the Field Goal emoticon. After an hour and a half, they can get the Game Ball emoticon.
Two hours and 15 minutes will give them The Blitz spray, and two hours and 55 minutes will reward the coveted Beast Llama Back Bling. The event is scheduled for 5.30 pm EST. Here's when the event will start in different time zones:
- EST: 5:30 PM - 11 PM
- PST: 2:30 PM - 8 PM
- MST: 1:30 PM - 9 PM
- CST: 12:30 PM - 10 PM
- Brazil (UTC -3): 7:30 PM - 1 AM
- UTC: 10:30 PM - 4 AM
- GMT: 10:30 PM - 4 AM
- CET: 11:30 PM - 5 AM
For fans of Fortnite and the NFL, this is a spectacular event. The following players will be teamed up for this year's event:
- Clix & Tarik Cohen
- SypherPK & JuJu Smith-Schuster
- Alixxa & Austin Ekeler
- LosPollosTV & Justin Jefferson
- Aydan & Jarvis Landry
- NateHill & Christian McCaffrey
- Swagg & Alvin Kamara
- BrookeAB & Keenan Allen
- Bugha & Kyler Murray
- Chica & Anthony Hines III
- Deyy & Boston Scott
- Elded & Anthony Barr
- Jelty & JaQuan Hardy
- Loserfruit & Amani Oruwariye
- NickEh30 & Kurt Benkert
- Symfuhny & Saquon Barkley
- Pgod & Marquise Brown
- Replays & Aaron Jones
- StableRonaldo & Avonte Maddox
- Nickmercs & Mike Evans
The official broadcast can be found at twitch.tv/twitchrivals, and players will need to have their Epic Games and Twitch accounts linked to ensure they get the rewards.