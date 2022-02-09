How to get the free Beast Llama back bling from Fortnite Twitch drops

Fortnite is giving away four free cosmetics in conjunction with Twitch. Gamers can watch the Streamer Bowl, as it's been named, for specified amounts of time to earn these rewards.

This event sees NFL stars and top Fortnite content creators with qualified community members in exciting Trios matches. Players like Chicago Bears running back Tarik Cohen, and professional gamer Clix will look to defend their title from the last Streamer Bowl.

Players who watch can earn a lot of rewards, with the Beast Llama back bling being arguably the most coveted one. Here's how to unlock it.

How to unlock free Beast Llama backbling from Fortnite Streamer Bowl

According to popular leaker iFireMonkey, the following rewards will be available:

Field Goal emoticon

Game Ball emoticon

The Blitz spray

Beast Llama back bling

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey Twitch Drops Leak | Streamer Bowl III ft. Fortnite



Feb. 9th @ 5:30 PM ET - 11 PM ET



Rewards:

- Field Goal Emoticon (45 Minutes)

- Game Ball Emoticon (90 Minutes)

- The Blitz Spray (135 Minutes)

- Beast Llama Backbling (175 Minutes)

Each reward is locked behind a certain view time. Once players have watched the stream for 45 minutes, they'll be able to redeem the Field Goal emoticon. After an hour and a half, they can get the Game Ball emoticon.

Two hours and 15 minutes will give them The Blitz spray, and two hours and 55 minutes will reward the coveted Beast Llama Back Bling. The event is scheduled for 5.30 pm EST. Here's when the event will start in different time zones:

EST: 5:30 PM - 11 PM

PST: 2:30 PM - 8 PM

MST: 1:30 PM - 9 PM

CST: 12:30 PM - 10 PM

Brazil (UTC -3): 7:30 PM - 1 AM

UTC: 10:30 PM - 4 AM

GMT: 10:30 PM - 4 AM

CET: 11:30 PM - 5 AM

For fans of Fortnite and the NFL, this is a spectacular event. The following players will be teamed up for this year's event:

Clix & Tarik Cohen

SypherPK & JuJu Smith-Schuster

Alixxa & Austin Ekeler

LosPollosTV & Justin Jefferson

Aydan & Jarvis Landry

NateHill & Christian McCaffrey

Swagg & Alvin Kamara

BrookeAB & Keenan Allen

Bugha & Kyler Murray

Chica & Anthony Hines III

Deyy & Boston Scott

Elded & Anthony Barr

Jelty & JaQuan Hardy

Loserfruit & Amani Oruwariye

NickEh30 & Kurt Benkert

Symfuhny & Saquon Barkley

Pgod & Marquise Brown

Replays & Aaron Jones

StableRonaldo & Avonte Maddox

Nickmercs & Mike Evans

NFL stars like Christian McCaffrey will play (Image via Epic Games)

The official broadcast can be found at twitch.tv/twitchrivals, and players will need to have their Epic Games and Twitch accounts linked to ensure they get the rewards.

Edited by Danyal Arabi