Fans troll NICKMERCS, as lookalike streaker storms the Super Bowl field

NICKMERCS's doppelganger turned out to be the streaker who rushed the Super Bowl field in a pink leotard.

A very notable occurrence in this year's Super Bowl was the man who ran through the field. After being taken away, fans could see that the streaker bears a striking resemblance to a streamer named Nicholas "NICKMERCS" Kolcheff. Nick was sent multiple tweets referring to the similarities in appearance.

Nick shares the same haircut, a similar build and facial shape to the streaker. The difference between the two is that Nick works out heavily and is much more toned. NICKMERCS only responded to one tweet with an emoji hand that had two fingers up. This response could be seen as an acknowledgment of having seen the tweet rather than a comment on it.

Nick doesn't seem to like the joke much, which is usually discouraging for anyone making the memes. This was definitely the case, because the tweets calmed down soon after. Even other fans of NICKMERCS have said that they don't find the meme very funny.

Many streamers would love to receive this boost in clout and recognition, but Nick did not play into it at all. It is better this way because buying into the situation would make more people tweet about it.

NICKMERCS didn't need to buy a cardboard cutout to be seen at the Super Bowl

The Super Bowl was short on many attendees due to COVID; the NFL decided to sell cardboard cutout replacements. The replacements had pictures of the people who paid $100 for them. Many notable streamers paid to have their faces in the stands, but Nick had a whole streaker that looked like him.

The streaker who looks like NICKMERCS was later identified as Yuri Andrade. Yuri was wearing a pink Borat-style swimsuit, shorts, and sneakers when he was tackled by a referee. He was swarmed by multiple referees and security before being picked up to be hauled away.

Security being relaxed due to the lack of atteendees could be a big contributor to Yuri being able to make it onto the field the way he did. Streakers are not a common occurrence in football, but they are memorable.

Security will most likely be chastised for this incident because even at smaller games, people will try and make a scene.

