Nickmercs shows off DMs with rapper Drake

Nick "Nickmercs" Kolcheff displayed his Instagram DM's live on stream, and they were with the rapper himself.

In a tweet from Jake Lucky, who hosts Esports Talk on YouTube, screenshots of Nickmercs displaying his DM's were shown. The first screenshot showed an Instagram user's name, and it was "champagnepapi" with a blue checkmark, which is the official account of Drake.

Jake said he "did Nick real dirty with that screenshot" because it only showed a couple of replies that Nick sent to Drake about the latter's story, which received no response. It appeared to be a one-way conversation.

The second screenshot, however, did Nickmercs some justice. He sent a reply to Drake's story about how many Spotify streams he has. He then commented with, "Cookin Em." This time, though, Drake replied to the DM and said, "Still hungryyyy."

It's not much, but now, fans know Nickmercs actually gets a response from Drake, and of course, the artist is still hungry to make more music and set more records.

The connection that Drake and Nickmercs have through esports

When Tyler "Ninja" Blevins first started interacting with Drake, it was a big deal and a massive crossover between the mainstream and gaming worlds. It was something unheard of until that point.

While it may seem like another crossover that came out of nowhere for Nickmercs to start talking to Drake, it makes sense. The musician is the co-owner of 100 Thieves and therefore involved in the esports space. Celebrities buying into esports is nothing new, and Scooter Braun also joined Drake as a co-owner of the famous organization.

Nickmercs was also once part of the 100 Thieves team as a streamer, and he was there for a while. The 30-year-old was friends with Matthew "Nadeshot" Haag, still a major co-owner of 100 Thieves. The team directly connects Nickmercs and Drake to one source, which is why it's no surprise that they follow each other or send DMs on Instagram.

The only odd part of the story is Nickmerc's falling out with Nadeshot and 100 Thieves. After the latter allegedly went against a promise to Nickmercs, he left the org and signed with FaZe Clan. While the move was a shocking one, 100 Thieves and Nickmercs continue to thrive in their own spaces, proving their success.