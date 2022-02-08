How to get the Mace of Hearts pickaxe for free in Fortnite Chapter 3

Epic Games has announced a brand new event in Fortnite Creative Mayhem called "Love is in the Air" to celebrate the ongoing Valentine's week. The event is giving players a chance to compete across new Creative maps in exchange for Valentine's Day-themed cosmetics and perhaps a cash prize. Fortnite's Creative Mayhem LTM allows players to submit their best scores or times after competing on a designated Creative map.

One reward for this event is the Mace of Hearts pickaxe, a part of the currently unreleased Royale Flush cosmetic set. Here's how you can get the Mace of Hearts pickaxe for free in Chapter 3.

Step-by-step guide to get the Mace of Hearts pickaxe for free in Fortnite Chapter 3

In order to get the Mace of Hearts pickaxe for free in Fortnite Chapter 3, you will have to complete a simple task. The task can be divided into two parts, and you can follow the steps below to claim the Mace of Hearts pickaxe for free in Chapter 3:

1. Registering for the event

Visit the Creative Mayhem Love Is In The Air event page to get register for the event.

Those who aren't logged in can do so by clicking the yellow Get Started button to log in and register. Completing this step will reward you with the Love Reigns emoticon.

button to log in and register. Completing this step will reward you with the Love Reigns emoticon. Once logged in, the page will automatically take you to the event's main page.

2. Play the map

Jump into the Creative Mayhem map by entering the following map code in the Island Code tab on the game mode selection screen: 7266-3680-0768 . The title should be " Synthrace Qualifier | Creative Mayhem 2"

. The title should be " Once in the Creative Mayhem map, stay in the game for at least 30 minutes total (you can clock in the stipulated time duration across multiple sessions).

Once you have completed the steps above, you'll receive the Mace of Hearts pickaxe for free in Chapter 3.

ShadowOpsFN @GhostOpsFN Players are now starting to receive the Mace Of Hearts Pickaxe! Players are now starting to receive the Mace Of Hearts Pickaxe! https://t.co/LQmc0Ull6L

Also Read Article Continues below

Furthermore, you can continue to participate in the event and stand a chance to play in the Creative Mayhem finals with one of your favorite Fortnite content creators. The Global Finals will take place on March 12, with a whopping total of $100,000 up for grabs.

Edited by Danyal Arabi