Fortnite world champion Bugha seen playing Save The World after new update

Fortnite yesterday dropped one of the most game-changing updates that have recently provided a drastic upliftment in the controller player base. Due to this, various pro PC and Xbox players are unhappy with the recent broken mechanics added in-game.

The controller community has always been overpowered with aim assists, and pros have shown their outrage in the past towards it. But one such pro was seen doing something on the day the Gyro Update was dropped that left the community in disbelief.

Fortnite world champ Bugha ends up playing Save The World after the new controller update

Fortnite World Cup champion "Bugha" was seen playing Save The World on update day. Speculations were made on why he decided to spend time playing Save the world instead of grinding Battle Royale.

The community said that the recent in-game updates have made it frustrating for players, especially PCs, to continue the game. In the most recent chapter, there is no balance in the game between items or weapons as of now.

With the addition of the latest Gyro and Flick-Stick update, players saw the controller community taking full advantage of aim assist, the broken meta, and their build & edit speeds.

With the latest update, pros like Mongraal and Ninja, who have always been against the controller community, expressed their disbelief in their streams. However, after removing select game mode, Save The World mode was shifted to Epic's Playlist menu.

The only game mode that gives players the OG vibes of Fortnite is Save the world, and it is much more enjoyable than the current updates in Battle Royale to some players.

Fortnite just broke the Controller

The new update brought the controller community Gyro and Flick-Stick game mechanics. It is currently available in-game in the "Touch and Motion" settings menu. This new setting has provided a lot of controller players with a significant advantage in both movements, tracking, and aim.

Crxzpz @Crexpz #Fortnite Wth i feel like a keyboard player with this gyro thing #PS5Share Wth i feel like a keyboard player with this gyro thing #PS5Share, #Fortnite https://t.co/G2KQUZo9yG

This has again raised a major mix of reactions in Chapter 3 from the community on different platforms. These mechanics, which are only available to a section of players, have made many pro players quit or stop playing the Battle Royale.

Bugha being the "Fortnite World Cup Champion" and playing Save the World might indicate how pro players are not interested in the new developments in-game.

