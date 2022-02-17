Fortnite Gyro controls will change control aiming mechanics forever, here's how to use them

Yesterday, Fortnite announced the introduction of Gyro Aiming. This new game mechanic, which will be available to PC, Nintendo Switch and PlayStation players, is poised to begin bridging the gap between console players and keyboard and mouse players.

Update v19.30 introduced a lot to the game, but nothing more crucial to gameplay than Gyro Aiming, which can be found in the game settings. It's a revolutionary change, and in this article, we explain how to use it.

How to take advantage of Fortnite's new Gyro Aiming

To use these new controls, players must be on the supported platforms and have the setting enabled, by following these steps:

Navigate to settings on Fortnite (can be done in game or before, though before is recommended). Find the "Touch and Motion" tab. Find the "Gyro Aiming" setting. Toggle it to on.

After that, players will be able to move their crosshair by moving their controller. Instead of trying to line up a target with the right or left stick, players can now move around more fluidly and quickly.

One of the biggest drawbacks to console gaming is the lack of precision aiming. With a mouse, the crosshair can go exactly where players want it. Now, with Gyro Aiming, that can be true for some console players as well.

Players can hold the controller up, flat or anywhere in between and the controls will adjust accordingly. Even with Gyro settings active, the joysticks aren't obsolete.

Aiming and looking around with the left or right stick is still possible. There are a few different customization options available for this new control that will determine when and how it is applied.

Gyro will redefine aiming (Image via Epic Games)

For combat, the first option is scope only. This means that when players are scoped in (with a sniper or scoped assault rifle), they can use the Gyro Aiming feature. When they're not, the controller can do a flip and it won't affect anything.

The second option is scope, or aiming. This simply means that any weapon, when it is aimed down sights, will be controlled by the Gyro Aiming.

Scoping, Aiming, and Harvesting means that players will be able to use it when scoped, aiming or harvesting with their pickaxe. Finally, there's an "Always" option that will toggle it on permanently.

For building, there are three options:

None, in which it will not affect builds at all.

Editing, which will be active when making edits

Always, which stays on for building or editing.

While it may take players some time to adjust to this new way of controlling, the payoff might be worth it, depending on how well one adapts to it.

