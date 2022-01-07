8 tips to immediately get better at editing in Fortnite Chapter 3

Editing and building are two key aspects of Fortnite that help it stand out from other Battle Royale games. Surprisingly, players with better builds and edits often outplay those with better aim in Epic Games' BR title.

Moreover, Fortnite has turned into one of the sweatiest games over the years. Almost everyone in the lobby is skilled enough to build tall structures in seconds, owing to which new players struggle to win games, and more importantly, have fun.

Here are some tips that can help players immediately get better at editing in Fortnite Chapter 3.

Tips and tricks to become a better editor in Fortnite Chapter 3

1) Double Ramping

When players build a ramp to get a height advantage, they should always build a ramp behind them for extra protection.

While double ramping is a building strategy, editing comes into play if an enemy is running on top of the second ramp. By quickly editing the second ramp into a half ramp, players can surprise the enemy.

2) Ideal in-game settings

An ideal combination of frames-per-second (FPS)and display settings in Fortnite helps players build and edit better. The goal is to have minimized input delay and maximum FPS. Stretched resolution usually leads to less input delay.

Low mesh settings in performance mode are expected to help in decreasing the delay as well. Another tip to boost FPS is turning off the Replays modes (Record Replays and Record Large Team Replays).

3) Key binds

For mouse-and-keyboard players, it is important to have key binds that suit them best. Imitating the settings of pros is not a recommended strategy.

Instead, players should select their own key binds in a manner where a single finger does not have more than two builds assigned to it. Also, the finger should never be off from the W key.

4) How to train in edit courses

Thanks to Fortnite Creative, there are a ton of Edit Courses that can help players in becoming great editors. However, rookies often focus more on their timing in such edit courses.

Instead, they ought to focus more on crosshair placement and movement. Crosshair movement plays a massive role in editing, and the best editors often have the smallest crosshair movements in order to maximize speed.

While practicing in Creative, players can also turn off their crosshairs to build muscle memory and significantly improve placement.

Some of the best edit courses available in Fortnite Chapter 3 are:

1v1 Edit Race: 9124-5509-6253

9124-5509-6253 Ultimate Aim Training: 2483-7229-2827

2483-7229-2827 Star's Ultimate Edit Course: 1356-0099-8570

1356-0099-8570 Edit Course Legacy: 9860-5179-4527

9860-5179-4527 Candooks Official FNCS Edit Course: 1743-6684-9261

1743-6684-9261 Percy's Edit World: 1430-2310-1162

5) Escape 1x1 floor without getting stuck

Players tend to get stuck while getting out of their 1x1 floor because they try to edit too quickly. To avoid this, it is recommended to position the character in the corner of the wall and run against it.

While running, players can edit the cone and the wall without getting stuck. This is a great tip for intense fights that need the winning team/player to escape fast.

6) Always repeat drills that you struggle in

Building muscle memory by repeating the same editing drill over and over again has been worthwhile for all the pro players.This is something that every player in the community who wants to become a better editor should do as well.

Even when loopers mess up their drill once, they should not switch to another drill. Instead, they should keep editing in the same pattern to build muscle memory for the longer run.

7) Shoot through doors

This is a tip that loopers can use after they understand the basics of editing in Fortnite. Interestingly, if they open a door while aiming down sights, they'll be able to shoot the opponent even before the door opens completely.

In contrast, if loopers open doors without aiming down sights, the game doesn't allow them to shoot until the door's fully open.

8) Turn on Confirm Edit on Release

Without Edit on Release, players need to manually confirm the edit they want to make. However, the Confirm Edit on Release setting automatically does the edit when players let go of the select button.

This might seem like a very small tip, but it is used by a plethora of Fortnite pros who are known for their unbelievably fast edits.

To make the most of the above-mentioned tips, Fortnite players will have to practice a lot. However, the results will be highly satisfying as they'll be able to collect a ton of Victory Crowns in Chapter 3 Season 1.

