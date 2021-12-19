3 things that make new Fortnite players quit the game immediately

Even after four years of release, Fortnite is one of the biggest games in the world. While many veterans and content creators have quit Epic Games' battle royale title, thousands of new players join the community every day.

However, it is evident that many newbies quit Fortnite immediately. The trend has been prevalent for the past two years, and here are some obvious reasons behind this.

Why do new players quit Fortnite immediately?

1) Sweaty lobbies

xPerry @xPerry_x Me: Plays Fortnite for the first time in over a year



Sweaty Fortnite twitch chat kid Me: Plays Fortnite for the first time in over a yearSweaty Fortnite twitch chat kid https://t.co/xP0ZdFORZD

Over the years, the level of competitiveness in Fortnite has increased drastically. Back in the day, the best players in the community could not build and edit structures efficiently. In contrast, the meta is now solely based on building.

Mustard Plays @MustardPlays FINALLY after one week of games I got my first Chapter 3 solo victory royale! Sheesh you guys are sweaty out there. But I got to say this season is SO much fun! #Fortnite FINALLY after one week of games I got my first Chapter 3 solo victory royale! Sheesh you guys are sweaty out there. But I got to say this season is SO much fun! #Fortnite https://t.co/F73uTEMk3Y

It is no surprise that mastering skills such as building and editing require a lot of time and effort, which many new players lack. Hence, when they're matched with players who build multi-story structures in just seconds, they have no option but to quit.

Sp1cy_McCatss @Sp1cy_McCatss Why is fortnite so sweaty these days? So competitive for no reason. @FortniteGame Why is fortnite so sweaty these days? So competitive for no reason. @FortniteGame

2) Unreasonable seeming grind for cosmetics and XP

Even though Fortnite is a free-to-play title, the developers make a fortune through cosmetic items and skins. The Item Shop is always full of collaborations and authentic skins that players desire.

As a result, the Fortnite community leaves no stone unturned in getting free rewards from events like WinterFest 2021.

Another great way to get exciting skins is through the Battle Pass. The XP grind in any season is always sweaty, and this explains why XP glitches are so popular among loopers.

Having said that, new users often struggle to exploit glitches and comprehend the Quests system to gain XP. Watching others get millions of free XP when they fail to get even a single kill is undoubtedly intimidating.

3) Lack of friends

A deficit of pals is the most common difficulty that players face in online gaming, and Fortnite is no exception. Even though veterans love to show off their skills in solos, newbies need someone to guide them through the basics.

Learning Fortnite through solos is a boring process, and having fun with random squads/duos is entirely based on luck. Many new gamers don't have a mic to interact with their teammates, making things worse.

Jake Lucky @JakeSucky The latest in Fortnite drama is now a pro dropping his teammate because he told him his dad is dying so he couldn’t play today



I can’t believe this scene is even real, hoping the best for Tabs father The latest in Fortnite drama is now a pro dropping his teammate because he told him his dad is dying so he couldn’t play today I can’t believe this scene is even real, hoping the best for Tabs father https://t.co/39ZaoWJS1M

Lastly, beginners in the Fortnite community are frequently paired with toxic users who leave no opportunity to call them out for their lack of experience and skill. Even the pro players followed by millions of loopers are famous for their outspoken behavior and toxic statements.

BBG Calc @yungcalc why are fortnite pros so toxic to each other for no reason :( why are fortnite pros so toxic to each other for no reason :(

Overall, gaming is primarily meant to be a fun activity, but Fortnite is arguably one of the sweatiest games ever. Hence, it might not be ideal for new players who want to try BR titles alone.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

