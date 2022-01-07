3 Fortnite skins that turn sweaty in 2022 (& 3 that everyone will forget about)

Chapter 3 and 2022 have kickstarted for Fortnite with several changes to the game's meta, weapon pool, and available cosmetics for the first season. With the Chapter 3 Battle Pass, some skins are becoming increasingly more sweaty and seen as the stereotypical tryhards in every match.

Chapter 2's tryhard skins are starting to fall in popularity as well, though one in particular is making a comeback after major nerfs. The sweaty skins everyone complains about seem to add in an advantage to the game with their sleek style, so here's a look at what will be popular this year.

Note: This article reflects the writer's opinion.

Fortnite's Spider-Man and Superhero skins top the list as sweaty skins

Rising Sweaty Skins

1) Spider-Man (Symbiote Version)

Spidy-skin (Image via Epic Games)

Unlocked in the Chapter 3 Battle Pass on one of the last pages, the Symbiote Suit for Spider-Man has been a huge hit and will continue to be seen with tryhards who want as clean of a look as possible. For reasons similar to others on this list, it's being picked up by professional and sweaty Fortnite players.

2) Customizable Superhero Skin

Customizable skin (Image via Epic Games)

While this skin style is older, released back in Chapter 2, the Superhero skin that everyone can customize is still rising in the ranks of one of the sweatiest skins to ever be in the game. Choosing the all white or black color scheme made this skin virtually impossible to see in some contexts.

GhostFedoraTWEET @GhostyRBLX It doesn’t fail to amaze me that people are STILL trying to be an all black/white superhero in Fortnite... it really seems that no matter what advantage that’s unfair still lives in some way or another.. This is proof that sweat don’t have originality... :( @FortniteGame It doesn’t fail to amaze me that people are STILL trying to be an all black/white superhero in Fortnite... it really seems that no matter what advantage that’s unfair still lives in some way or another.. This is proof that sweat don’t have originality... :( @FortniteGame https://t.co/sVb7MMdMUI

Epic Games heavily nerfed this skin, but expect to see it around in plenty of tryhard players in a Fortnite match.

3) Siren

Siren (Image via Epic Games)

Siren was released back in 2020, but she made another shop appearance in late 2021 when Chapter 3 was well underway, persuading players to pick her up. This skin will always be known as one of the sweatiest skins in Fortnite, and it will continue to increase in popularity as Chapter 3 progresses.

With these 3 skins taking up the slots for tryhards in Chapter 3, previous sweaty skins may be forgotten in the process, as Chapter 2 fades away in the past.

Falling Sweaty Skins

1) Harmonizer

Harmonizer (Image via Epic Games)

Released in August of 2021, Fortnite players surged to pick up this skin and was seen as one of the sweatiest skins of its time. It was seen in the item shop a few days ago, but fewer and fewer players are grabbing Harmonizer with all of the other cosmetics in the item shop in Chapter 3.

It could fall off the radar in a short period of time with others taking its place.

2) Soccer Skins

Soccer skins (Image via Epic Games)

All of the Soccer skins represented Fortnite as the face of tryhards in past seasons, but they are quickly decreasing in popularity as time moves forward. If Epic Games doesn't add anything to this collaboration, everyone will forget their revered appearance.

Cᴏʏᴏᴛᴇ Sᴛᴀʀʀᴋ ✪ @1ESPADASTARRK Y’all remember when fortnite soccer skins was sweaty? Y’all remember when fortnite soccer skins was sweaty?

3) Golden Chaos Agent

Golden skin (Image via Epic Games)

This Fortnite skin was paired with Golden Midas and was loved by sweats and tryhards early on in Chapter 2, but as time moved forward, fewer players equipped this skin in Chapter 3. Midas will likely be a fan favorite for a long time to come, but the Golden Chaos Agent is starting to end up in the dust.

