Top 5 Sweatiest skins in Fortnite (2021)

Fortnite is one of the most popular Battle Royale games in the industry. Ever since its inception in 2017, the game has attracted gamers for its unique storyline, action-packed intense gaming, and improvised user experience.

Several gamers across the globe play the game professionally and even stream it. However, most gamers play Fortnite for the sake of enjoyment. The professionals, who are usually termed Sweats, make the game quite difficult for the common gamers.

Gamers can distinguish a Sweat from other gamers all due to its cosmetics. There are several skins in Fortnite that are generally donned by Sweats and therefore bear the name Sweaty Skins.

This article will reveal the five Sweatiest Fortnite skins ever.

Fortnite: Sweatiest Skins in the popular Battle Royale game

5) Crystal

The Uncommon Fortnite skin was released in the Item Shop in Season X. The Crystal skin was originally available for 800 V-Bucks. However, over time its popularity has increased thanks to Fortnite World Champion Bugha.

4) Siren

Siren skin was introduced in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2, and the rare outfit has become one of the most preferred outfits used by the sweats.

The Siren outfit is available for 1200 V-Bucks or with the BenjyFishy's Locker bundle for 2100 V-Bucks. The one-eyed agent belonging to the Hit-Squad set is one of the sweatiest skins in Fortnite, and gamers are advised to maintain a safe distance from those who don this outfit.

3) Kuno

The Kuno skin was released back in Fortnite Season 9. The ninja styled outfit was extremely popular among gamers. However, with time, it remained close to some of the sweats in the game.

The rare outfit costs around 1500 V-Bucks. Gamers should avoid a direct face-off with anyone wearing this skin to survive longer.

2) Dummy

It would be a mistake to go by the looks of this rare Fortnite outfit. Usually Sweats hide behind the faceless skin.

The Dummy was released in Chapter 2 Season 5 as a character near the Compact Cars. It was soon available in the Item Shop as a rare outfit for 1200 V-Bucks.

1) Aura

The Aura outfit was released during Fortnite Season 8. Initially it was available from the Item Shop for 800 V-Bucks. The uncommon outfit was also available for 1400 V-Bucks through the Reverse2K's Locker bundle.

Aura is one of the oldest skins in Fortnite, and OG gamers love to show-off their skills wearing this cosmetic. Needless to state, it has become one of the sweatiest Fortnite Skins ever.

Note- This article reveals the opinion of the author.

Edited by Gautham Balaji