Fortnite players frustrated as unlocking Spider-Man skin proves excruciatingly difficult

The Spider-Man x Fortnite collaboration has been the highlight of Chapter 3 Season 1. While players are working hard to unlock the Spider-Man outfit, Neighborly Hang emote, and every other cosmetic from the Battle Pass, the process is proving to be excruciatingly difficult.

Ever since the last few Battle Passes in Fortnite went live, players often needed to unlock a prerequisite outfit in order to unlock further tiers. This is also true for the Spider-Man skin in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 Battle Pass.

In order to unlock the Spider-Man skin in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1, players need to unlock Page 9 of the Pass. To do this, they need to claim at least 75 rewards or reach level 80. Additionally, they also need to unlock a prerequisite outfit.

Why is unlocking Spider-Man in Fortnite so difficult?

There are thousands of players who are only interested in the Spider-Man skin from the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 Battle Pass. Unfortunately, in order to get the skin they desire, they will have to grind through 75 tiers at the very least or reach level 80.

Even if players think about buying tiers, they still have to grind for the Battle Stars to unlock the previous rewards. This will clearly take a lot of time and a lot of games, especially for players who don't have the time to grind in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1.

Shiina  @RealShiina this "requires base item" scam is full of shit, i bought 1,000 v-bucks to unlock Spider-Man but I forgot Epic invented this very great feature



Now I can't get Spider-Man rn because I need to get a skin I'll NEVER wear.. Thanks for nothing, Epic this "requires base item" scam is full of shit, i bought 1,000 v-bucks to unlock Spider-Man but I forgot Epic invented this very great featureNow I can't get Spider-Man rn because I need to get a skin I'll NEVER wear.. Thanks for nothing, Epic https://t.co/lFujZke1Eh

New Spider-Man Super Styles in Fortnite Chapter 3

Epic Games recently released Fortnite update v19.01 and some of the files from the update have already been leaked. These include some Super Styles for the Spider-Man skin from the Battle Pass. The styles are called Super Lever T3, Photo Negative, and Scarlet Blackout.

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey Spider-Man super level variants because I thought he was cool Spider-Man super level variants because I thought he was cool https://t.co/9Ot62ux7r4

Players can try and complete all the available daily and seasonal quests in Chapter 3 Season 1, to level up faster. This way, players will have enough XP to rush through the first 8 pages of the Battle Pass and finally unlock the Spider-Man outfit.

