Fortnite Chapter 3 already has its first pay-to-win item

Epic Games has often tried to keep Fortnite as free-to-play as possible. However, there are often a few skins or cosmetics that turn out to be pay-to-win. Unfortunately, Chapter 3 already has its first pay-to-win item within a week of its release.

Spider-Man in Fortnite Chapter 3 has certainly been the highlight of the very first Season. The popular superhero is part of the Season 1 Battle Pass and comes with the Neighborly Hang emote, Web-Chute glider, Webslinger wrap, and Wallopin’ Web Hammer pickaxe.

While most of the items in the Spider-Man set are seemingly ordinary, the Spider-Man emote in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 is certainly pay-to-win. It will only be accessible to players who purchase the Battle Pass. Clearly, those who do not have the Pass will be disadvantaged.

Spider-Man emote in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 is pay-to-win

It would be hard to imagine a pay-to-win Fortnite emote. However, there have been plenty of such emotes in the battle royale game. These emotes allow players to hide or dodge incoming projectiles and provide them with an unfair advantage.

In a similar manner, the pay-to-win Spider-Man emote in Fortnite Chapter 3 is perfect for players to camp and bait enemies. The emote helps players hang upside down. Players can use it to hide in pyramid roofs without being visible, and enemies will presume it to be an abandoned structure.

The following is a step-by-step guide for players to use the pay-to-win Spider-Man emote in Fortnite Chapter 3:

Build a stone/wooden ramp and place a pyramid roof on top and cover it with a flat roof. Stand under the pyramid roof as it builds and use the pay-to-win Spider-Man emote in Fortnite Chapter 3. Hide till an enemy arrives and shoot once they are in sight.

Mythic Spider-Man web-shooter in Fortnite Chapter 3 might be broken

The arrival of Spider-Man also brings along the Mythic web-shooter. The Mythic Spider-Man weapon in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1, arrives on December 11th. However, a glitch in Arena mode allowed players to use the Mythic item early. While testing the mythic item, Loopers realized that it might already be broken.

The Mythic Spider-Man web-shooter allows players to swing from tall structures. Players can swing infinitely as long as they don't step on the ground. Players can also use the web to snatch items or surf by holding on to vehicles.

The range of the web and its power to launch players at long distances makes the Mythic web-shooter in Fortnite Chapter 3 extremely broken. Clearly, the Spider-Man collab in Fortnite Chapter 3 is already overreaching.

Edited by Rohit Mishra