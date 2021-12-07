Every Mythic & exotic boss in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1: Spawn location, weapons, and more

The arrival of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 brings new characters and Mythic weapons to the flip side. The Foundation and Spider-Man will be the highlights of the ongoing season, along with the web-shooters and the MK-7 AR.

Since the season has only begun, only a couple of NPCs are on the map. Finding them is extremely easy, and players can even go over to all the Mythic and exotic NPCs in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 in a single game.

As of now, there are a total of 5 important NPCs in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1. They either reward players with Mythic or exotic weapons. Players can buy these/eliminate bosses to get the weapons and strengthen their arsenals.

Where to find Mythic and exotic characters in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

Mythic weapons have always been more powerful than their normal versions. Unfortunately, these are always only one-of-a-kind in a match, and only one player gets these weapons per game. Clearly, players would want to know the locations of all the useful NPCs in Fortnite Chapter 3 to ensure they have a great start to the season.

1) The Foundation

The Sanctuary POI is home to all The Seven members and is currently where The Foundation resides. In the first week of the season, The Foundation is the most important NPC in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1. Although it is extremely difficult to eliminate him, he drops The Foundation's Mythic MK-Seven AR.

All important NPC locations in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 (Image via Sportskeeda)

2) Mancake

Another important NPC in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 is Mancake. The character from Chapter 2 Season 6 has safely made it to the flip side and is now offering the exotic Marksman Six Shooter. Players can also challenge him for a duel and win epic weapons as a reward for winning the contest. Players can find Mancake inside the Butter Barn POI.

3) Cuddle Team Leader

Another NPC that offers the Marksman Six Shooter exotic weapon is the Cuddle Team Leader in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1. Players can find him at the Camp Cuddle POI and purchase the exotic weapon for 400 gold bars.

4) Spider-Man/Guaco

The most-awaited Mythic item is the Spider-Man web shooter in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1. According to Epic Games, this item will arrive only after December 11 and will be available in Spider-Man backpacks. However, due to a glitch, the Guaco NPC over at the northern end of Greasy Grove is currently selling the Mythic web-shooters for 400 gold bars.

HYPEX @HYPEX

Seems like @GlitchKing15 managed to buy the Spider-Man Webshooter Mythic after all, it costs 400 gold in Arena only at Greasy Grove. But Epic will probably disable it soon so here's a gameplay of it. Seems like @GlitchKing15 managed to buy the Spider-Man Webshooter Mythic after all, it costs 400 gold in Arena only at Greasy Grove. But Epic will probably disable it soon so here's a gameplay of it.https://t.co/fSHGHgZ2Tj

Other NPCs that sell Exotic weapons in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

Apart from the aforementioned important NPCs, there are several other NPCs that sell exotic weapons.

The Scientist - Hop Rock Dualies: Southern part of the Sanctuary Lt. John Llama - Boom Sniper Rifle: South of the lake near Logjam Lumberyard Bunker Jonesy - The Dub: The Joneses

In the coming few days, the number of NPCs in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 will increase, and all-new weapons added in update v19.00 will receive Mythic variants.

