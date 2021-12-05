Everything new in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1: Map Changes, Weapons, Skins, New mechanics, and more

Epic Games has finally officially released Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1: Flipped. All the leaks and rumors have now come to rest with confirmation on everything new that has arrived with the latest Chapter.

An entirely new map, new weapons, new Battle Pass skins, new mechanics, and so much more is now available to Loopers. Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 comes as a sigh of relief for millions who were hoping for a fresh map and weapons.

Once the Chapter 2 island flipped, players uncovered an entirely new island in Fortnite Chapter 3. New biomes, old and new POIs and a vast variety of flora and fauna are ready to welcome loopers on this new journey.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1: Flipped - An overview

The first thing players will witness after entering the game is the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1: Flipped map. The majority of the new island is covered with a thick layer of snow. The southern quadrant of the map is going to be a desert biome, and the eastern section is lush green with beaches and reefs on the coast.

New POIs in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

The hyped POI, Tilted Towers, has made a comeback with the latest chapter. While it is covered under snow at the moment, leakers have confirmed that it will become completely accessible by week 8 at least.

Additionally, the snow also covers the Greasy Grove and Logjam Lumberyard POIs in the west. Near the eastern coast, players can find the "Sanctuary", which is the home of The Seven.

The Fortnite x Spider-Man collaboration also introduces the towering Daily Bugle building. Heading south towards the desert, players can find Chonker’s Speedway - an offroad racing track, Condo Canyon, and Butter Barn.

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey Goodmorning! Here is the full map for anyone who missed it Goodmorning! Here is the full map for anyone who missed it https://t.co/eytK9ygPvT

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 has seven new weapons

Epic Games has introduced at least seven new weapons in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1. These include 2 ARs, 1 SMG, 2 Shotguns, a pistol, and a new sniper rifle.

The list of new weapons includes:

Auto Shotgun Stinger SMG Striker Pump Shotgun Sidearm Pistol MK-Seven Assault Rifle Ranger Assault Rifle Hunter Bolt-Action Sniper

All new skins in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

Epic Games also released a Character trailer for Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 skins in the Battle Pass. Spider-Man and Foundation are certainly the highlights of the season. However, other skins include:

The “Lotus Walker” Shanta.

The wanderer Ronin .

. The no-nonsense Lt. John Llama .

. The flavor-synthetic but attitude-authentic Gumbo .

. The optimistic outlaw Harlowe .

. The Island-raised and Island-defending Haven.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1: Movement changes and new items

The all-new and much-awaited sliding mechanic has finally arrived at Fortnite Chapter 3. Players can now evade enemies or move faster while sliding. Apart from this, there are several new ridables, including the return of the Quadcrashers as well as ridable wildlife.

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey Crackshots Cabin has custom Quadcrashers! Crackshots Cabin has custom Quadcrashers! https://t.co/7CtETpTq5g

Players can also find new items on the island, such as the Guzzle Juice that slowly restores health back to 100 and Med Mist that can be sprayed on players and teammates to increase health. The new island might also see frequent cyclones and lightning apart from the usual storms.

This pretty much sums up everything new players will encounter in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1. "You’re now re-oriented for the flip side — so drop in with confidence!"

