Fortnite WinterFest 2021: 14 days of free rewards, airplanes, challenges, and more

Christmas is nigh and Epic Games is rolling out Fortnite update v19.01, bearing gifts for this season's festivities. The Battle Royale game has always celebrated the occasion in style, and Winterfest 2021 is going to be no different.

Leaks surrounding the cosmetics and challenges for the fortnight event in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 have already begun to pour in. It looks like Loopers are in for an exciting 14 days of free rewards, airplanes, challenges, and more.

Fortnite Winterfest 2021 is arriving on December 16, 2021. From this date until New Year's Day, there will be a series of challenges for rewarding players with XP and cosmetics. Additionally, there will also be festival-themed Item Shop skins and bundles, along with a complete makeover of the map.

Everything coming in Fortnite Winterfest 2021

Epic Games sent out a Christmas card to popular content creators, informing them of the arrival of Fortnite Winterfest 2021. The card sheds light on everything new that is going to arrive during the 14 days of festivities, starting December 16.

As of now, most of the challenges remain encrypted. However, there might be quests where players have to collect items, such as toy planes, from all over the map. Players may also receive a free New Year's back bling to welcome them into the Fortnite 2022 experience.

To make things even better, Epic Games has sent out reward codes to content creators to give out to their viewers. Therefore, keep an eye out for these codes from your favorite content creators in order to get free Fortnite Winterfest 2021 gifts and cosmetics.

Fortnite Winterfest 2021 welcomes a Nutcracker-themed Christmas

Although not much information is available about the rewards and challenges for Fortnite Winterfest 2021, it seems like it is going to be Nutcracker-themed. Players might have already noticed the Crackshot's Cabin landmark along with the themed Quadcrashers. Now, Sgt. Winters will be leading the way for the next two weeks.

HYPEX @HYPEX What to expect from tomorrow's 19.01 update:



- Winterfest challenges added to the files

- More Winterfest Item Shop skins

- Sgt Winter NPCs on the map

- More Creative Mythics

- Super Styles added to the files (one of them might have been teased in the loading screen bellow) What to expect from tomorrow's 19.01 update:- Winterfest challenges added to the files- More Winterfest Item Shop skins- Sgt Winter NPCs on the map- More Creative Mythics- Super Styles added to the files (one of them might have been teased in the loading screen bellow) https://t.co/1DdMnXabGX

Sgt. Winters will arrive on the map soon and will likely be seen at Crackshot's Cabin. Since he was the character who first brought airplanes back to Fortnite in Chapter 1 Season 7, players can expect to fly in Chapter 3 Season 1 as well.

All challenges and rewards for Fortnite Winterfest 2021 will be available starting December 16. Prior to that, the 19.01 update will be released on December 14 at 3:00 am EST.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee