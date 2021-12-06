Where to find Quadcrasher in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

Going around the island becomes fun in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1, as Quadcrashers return. With all the snow across the majority of the map and the desert in the south, off-road vehicles are going to be extremely important going forward this season.

Quadcrashers have always been one of the most fun vehicles to ride. Their ability to boost off in the air and at high speeds helps players rotate faster and cover longer distances. Clearly, jumping into the island, players will want to know where they can find the Quadcrashers in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1.

Finding Quads on the map is not a difficult task. Most of these off-road vehicles appear in bunches. Players can easily find one even if others pick one from the set.

Quadcrasher locations in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

Generally, players looking for a Quadcrasher in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 can head towards a gas station with an ATM. There is a high probability that players might find a Quadcrasher lying here if it hasn't already been taken by someone else.

Apart from gas stations, players can also get customized festive Quadcrashers in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1. Ahead of Christmas, Nutcracker-themed Quadcrashers are available near Crachshots Cabin. These Quads have candy cane handles, and their front part is designed to look like a Nutcracker doll.

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey Crackshots Cabin has custom Quadcrashers! Crackshots Cabin has custom Quadcrashers! https://t.co/7CtETpTq5g

These all-new custom Quads are perfect for a stroll in the snow. However, players need to be careful as all vehicles, including the Quadcrashers in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1, now take considerably more damage from explosives than before. Fortunately, vehicles are now repaired by campfires faster than before.

Find Quadcrashers on racetracks in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

Racetracks have returned to Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1. Players can head over to these tracks to race with friends or record lap times. However, this is also the perfect location to find Quadcrashers.

Also Read Article Continues below

There is a racetrack in Chonker's Speedway where players can locate a bunch of Quadcrashers in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1. These tracks will help players take a well-deserved break from classic battle royale gameplay and play mini-games with their friends.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar