Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1: Tents, Med Mist, and every new item added with the update

New items are pouring in as Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 has finally landed. An all-new map with new weapons, characters, and other interesting additions have already made its way to the 'Flipside'. Players now also have access to interesting new consumables that make the game even more exciting.

One new item that drastically changes gameplay is the Tent in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1. This is the closest thing Epic Games' battle royale game has to loadout classes from Warzone. Apart from the Tents, players can also find new consumables such as the Med Mist and Guzzle Juice.

Apart from the new items in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1, Epic Games has also made it easier to do tasks with friends. Reviving teammates, using reboot vans, or completing tasks like opening vaults will now happen faster if more players chip in.

Every new item introduced in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 listed

Most of the new items are focused on healing players. However, the Tent in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 allows players to carry up to three items, including weapons, across matches.

"After finding a Tent, throw it down to assemble it, then rest in it to heal up. You can also safely stash up to three items in your Tent to collect in future matches. Two item slots are available automatically, and a third slot can be rented with Bars."

Once players store an item in the Tent in Fortnite Chapter 3, it will be available in every match as long as players find the Tent and assemble it.

Med Mist

Another exciting healing item is the Med Mist. This is a spray that restores health for as long as you spray it. Players can spray it while moving on foot and apply it to themselves or their teammates. Unfortunately, the Med Mist in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 is only available in limited quantities. When the gas runs out, the can becomes empty after a few uses.

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey New Healing items added in v19.00, some are unfinished New Healing items added in v19.00, some are unfinished https://t.co/8pp9cJTzjA

Guzzle Juice

Similar to a Med-kit, the Guzzle Juice also restores player health up to a 100. However, the effects of the juice are felt gradually instead of instantly. Moreover, the health of players stops increasing after consuming the Guzzle Juice if they are damaged by an enemy. Lastly, unlike the Med Mist, the Guzzle Juice cannot be shared with teammates.

HYPEX @HYPEX Upcoming "Shield Aura" Backpack Item - "Regenerates shield to you and nearby allies over time, up to a cap."



It gives 1 Shield per second, and it has a max cap for 50 shield (per play i think). Upcoming "Shield Aura" Backpack Item - "Regenerates shield to you and nearby allies over time, up to a cap."It gives 1 Shield per second, and it has a max cap for 50 shield (per play i think). https://t.co/keTL4l8NxO

According to Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 leaks, a "Shield Aura" Backpack Item might also arrive later in the season. This item will regenerate shields for the player and their teammates within a specific radius. It is expected to have a cap of 50 shield points.

