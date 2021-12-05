Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 Battle Pass: Full list of all skins from Tier 1 to Tier 100

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 Battle Pass has been leaked ahead of the official release of the new season. The End live event came to an end recently, and to say the least, loopers got everything they asked for.
Here's a list of all the original and crossover skins that have been added to the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 Battle Pass.
All Battle Pass skins and other content in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1
A ton of new characters, emotes, weapon skins and more have arrived in the game with Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1.
Page 1:
- Shanta outfit
- Mehndi contrail
- 100 V-Bucks
- Banner Icon
- Ronin's Revenge Loading Screen
- Bronzed Scimitars Harvesting Tool
- Enchanted Lifebloom Glider
- Shanta's Lifebloom Spray
- Ancestral Bloom Back Bling
- Ronin outfit
Page 2:
- Ronin (Azure) style
- Blade of the Waning Moon Harvesting Tool
- Lunar Charge emote
- The Soaring Crescent glider
- Crimson Crest Back Bling
- Ronin's Mission spray
- Lotus Touch wrap
- Shanta's Tale loading screen
Page 3:
- Lt. John Llama
- Waning Room wrap
- Ancestral Blood (Bloom Cape) style
- Ronin Flame emote
- Crescent's Flame
- Lil' Monster emote
- Trot Shot Back Bling
- The Heat loading screen
- Banner Icon
Page 4
- Lt. John Llama (Special Forces) style
- Wooly Mammoth Glider
- Llaminator Harvesting Tool
- Llose Cannon wrap
- Back 'n' Better emote
- Love it! Emote
- Trot Shot Special Forces style
- Special Forces Llaminator style
- Chomp Cud spray
- Explorers Loading Screen
Leaker iFireMonkey revealed all the Battle Pass tiers on Twitter as well:
Page 5
- Ronin (Vest) style
- Haven and Haven (Cat) style
- Wildspear Harvesting Tool
- Treetop Heaven loading screen
- Haven's Opus
- The Bestiary Chest Back Bling
- Banner Icon
- Hidden Haven spray
- Nomad's Treasure Wrap
Page 6:
- Gumbo
- All Gooped Up contrail
- Gummy Sack Back Bling
- Haven (Backwards Hat) style
- Gum Brawler Harvesting Tool
- Deep Freeze Loading Screen
- Here Comes Trubble spray
- Mwahhaha emote
- V-Bucks
Page 7:
- Chewer's Choice Music
- Troubled Gum wrap
- Brain Candy emote
- Banner Icon
- Bubbloon Glider
- In her Sights spray
- Munchy Mayhem Loading Screen
- Jolly Ball Emoticon
- Gumbo Bitter style
- Gummy Sack Bitter style
- Bitter Gum Brawler Style
- Bitter Bubbloon
Page 8:
- V-Bucks
- Bladed Travpak Back Bling
- Harlowe outfit
- Horned Heart emoticon
- Skywheeler contrail
- Harlowe's Target Loading Screen
- WYVERN X77
- Spikebat Harvesting Tool
- Ronin (Cape) style
- Ronin (Helmet) style
Page 9
- Redline Cruise Music
- Spider-Man outfit
- Thwip Thwip! emoticon
- Banner Icon
- The View from Afar Loading Screen
- It's...You? Emote
- Web-Head's Knapsack Back Bling
- Loose Threads contrail
- Harlowe (Racing Suit) style
- Bladed Travpak (Magneta) style
- Spikebat (Magneta) style
- WYVERN X77 (Magneta) style
Page 10
- Web-Slingin' Goodness Loading Screen
- Wallopin' Web Hammer harvesting tool
- Neighborly Hang Emote
- Spidey Senses Tingling! emoticon
- Webslinger Wrap
- V-Bucks
- Web-Chute glider
- Whatever a Spider Can spray
- Spider-Man (Symbiote Suit) style
- Web-Head's Knapsack Symbiote style
Bonus rewards in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1
Page 1
- Lt. John Llama Classic style
- Classic Llaminator style
- Trot Shot classic style
- Ronin Emrald style
- Crimson Crest Emrald Style
- Blade of the Verdant Moon style
- The Emrald Crescent style glider
- Deep Future Wrap
- Harlowe Future Frost style
- Bladed Travpack Future Frost style
- Bleached Spikebat Style
- WYVERN x 77 Future Frost style
Page 2
- Haven (Midnight) style
- Wilderspear Midnight style
- The Bestiary Chest Midnight style
- Harlowe Helmet style
- Bladed Travpack White style
- Spikebat White style
- WYVERN X 77 White style
- Spider-Man Future Foundation suit
- Shanta (Headdress) style
- Gumbo (Sour) style
- Gummy Sack (sour) style
- Sour Gum Brawlwer style
The bonus rewards on Page 3, 4 and 5 haven't been discovered yet.
The Foundation outfit will arrive in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 in 60 days. The highly-anticipated character was finally revealed at The End live event, and fans were amazed to learn that The Rock has played the role of 'The Foundation' in Fortnite.
All in all, it is self-evident that the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 Battle Pass is the ideal mix of authentic skins and crossovers. A new map with fresh mechanics is also arriving soon, and the community has never been more curious.