Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 Battle Pass: Full list of all skins from Tier 1 to Tier 100

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 Battle Pass has been leaked ahead of the official release of the new season. The End live event came to an end recently, and to say the least, loopers got everything they asked for.

Here's a list of all the original and crossover skins that have been added to the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 Battle Pass.

All Battle Pass skins and other content in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

A ton of new characters, emotes, weapon skins and more have arrived in the game with Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1.

Page 1:

Shanta outfit

Mehndi contrail

100 V-Bucks

Banner Icon

Ronin's Revenge Loading Screen

Bronzed Scimitars Harvesting Tool

Enchanted Lifebloom Glider

Shanta's Lifebloom Spray

Ancestral Bloom Back Bling

Ronin outfit

Page 1 of the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 Battle Pass (Image via iFireMonkey/Twitter)

Page 2:

Ronin (Azure) style

Blade of the Waning Moon Harvesting Tool

Lunar Charge emote

The Soaring Crescent glider

Crimson Crest Back Bling

Ronin's Mission spray

Lotus Touch wrap

Shanta's Tale loading screen

Page 2 of the Battle Pass (Image via Fortnite)

Page 3:

Lt. John Llama

Waning Room wrap

Ancestral Blood (Bloom Cape) style

Ronin Flame emote

Crescent's Flame

Lil' Monster emote

Trot Shot Back Bling

The Heat loading screen

Banner Icon

Page 3 of the Battle Pass (Image via Fortnite)

Page 4

Lt. John Llama (Special Forces) style

Wooly Mammoth Glider

Llaminator Harvesting Tool

Llose Cannon wrap

Back 'n' Better emote

Love it! Emote

Trot Shot Special Forces style

Special Forces Llaminator style

Chomp Cud spray

Explorers Loading Screen

Page 4 of the Battle Pass (Image via Fortnite)

Leaker iFireMonkey revealed all the Battle Pass tiers on Twitter as well:

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey All Battle Pass Tiers with scuffed lighting All Battle Pass Tiers with scuffed lighting https://t.co/B4hxlZ2sNH

Page 5

Ronin (Vest) style

Haven and Haven (Cat) style

Wildspear Harvesting Tool

Treetop Heaven loading screen

Haven's Opus

The Bestiary Chest Back Bling

Banner Icon

Hidden Haven spray

Nomad's Treasure Wrap

Page 5 of the Battle Pass (Image via Fortnite)

Page 6:

Gumbo

All Gooped Up contrail

Gummy Sack Back Bling

Haven (Backwards Hat) style

Gum Brawler Harvesting Tool

Deep Freeze Loading Screen

Here Comes Trubble spray

Mwahhaha emote

V-Bucks

Page 6 of the Battle Pass (Image via Fortnite)

Page 7:

Chewer's Choice Music

Troubled Gum wrap

Brain Candy emote

Banner Icon

Bubbloon Glider

In her Sights spray

Munchy Mayhem Loading Screen

Jolly Ball Emoticon

Gumbo Bitter style

Gummy Sack Bitter style

Bitter Gum Brawler Style

Bitter Bubbloon

Page 7 of the Battle Pass (Image via Fortnite)

Page 8:

V-Bucks

Bladed Travpak Back Bling

Harlowe outfit

Horned Heart emoticon

Skywheeler contrail

Harlowe's Target Loading Screen

WYVERN X77

Spikebat Harvesting Tool

Ronin (Cape) style

Ronin (Helmet) style

Page 8 of the Battle Pass (Image via Fortnite)

Page 9

Redline Cruise Music

Spider-Man outfit

Thwip Thwip! emoticon

Banner Icon

The View from Afar Loading Screen

It's...You? Emote

Web-Head's Knapsack Back Bling

Loose Threads contrail

Harlowe (Racing Suit) style

Bladed Travpak (Magneta) style

Spikebat (Magneta) style

WYVERN X77 (Magneta) style

Page 9 of Battle Pass (Image via Fortnite)

Page 10

Web-Slingin' Goodness Loading Screen

Wallopin' Web Hammer harvesting tool

Neighborly Hang Emote

Spidey Senses Tingling! emoticon

Webslinger Wrap

V-Bucks

Web-Chute glider

Whatever a Spider Can spray

Spider-Man (Symbiote Suit) style

Web-Head's Knapsack Symbiote style

Page 10 of Battle Pass (Image via Fortnite)

Bonus rewards in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

Page 1

Lt. John Llama Classic style

Classic Llaminator style

Trot Shot classic style

Ronin Emrald style

Crimson Crest Emrald Style

Blade of the Verdant Moon style

The Emrald Crescent style glider

Deep Future Wrap

Harlowe Future Frost style

Bladed Travpack Future Frost style

Bleached Spikebat Style

WYVERN x 77 Future Frost style

Page 2

Haven (Midnight) style

Wilderspear Midnight style

The Bestiary Chest Midnight style

Harlowe Helmet style

Bladed Travpack White style

Spikebat White style

WYVERN X 77 White style

Spider-Man Future Foundation suit

Shanta (Headdress) style

Gumbo (Sour) style

Gummy Sack (sour) style

Sour Gum Brawlwer style

The bonus rewards on Page 3, 4 and 5 haven't been discovered yet.

The Foundation outfit will arrive in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 in 60 days. The highly-anticipated character was finally revealed at The End live event, and fans were amazed to learn that The Rock has played the role of 'The Foundation' in Fortnite.

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey The Foundation will have an unmasked variant! The Foundation will have an unmasked variant! https://t.co/HI7KSxrc0O

Also Read Article Continues below

All in all, it is self-evident that the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 Battle Pass is the ideal mix of authentic skins and crossovers. A new map with fresh mechanics is also arriving soon, and the community has never been more curious.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan