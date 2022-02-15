Fortnite Update v19.30 patch notes: Drake's Map, Tactical Sprint, Earthquakes, Wild Weeks, and more

The Fortnite Chapter 3 update v19.30 is live. While it's not as large as the previous one, new content has been added to the game. This includes a few minor map changes, possible new mechanics, and perhaps even the return of an "OG" weapon.
Although the official patch notes will not be out for a while, Loopers can read about some of the new content here and get an idea of what to expect in-game.
Note: This article is based on early leaks. They are subject to change when downtime ends.
Some of the major changes that will be implemented following Fortnite v19.30 update
1) Drake's Map aka New Treasure Map
With the Uncharted collaboration scheduled for February 17, 2022, new treasure maps, officially called Drake's Maps, will be added in-game. These will function like the "OG" treasure maps and grant players good loot if they manage to uncover the treasure.
2) Run Looper, run!
According to prominent leakers, the highly anticipated Tactical Sprint feature may already be activated in-game after the downtime ends. However, in all probability, given it is a major feature, it may only be added to the game during Chapter 3 Season 2.
3) What's that rumbling sound?
According to leakers, a brand new environmental threat has been added to the game. Based on speculation, designated zones on the map will experience a lot of seismic activity. Players who happen to be near these "craters" will have their builds destroyed once the IO drills activate.
4) Things are about to get wild in Fortnite chapter 3
With about a month left to go until the end of the current season, "Wild Weeks" is returning to the game. Based on the codenames, the four Wild Weeks will feature content related to birds, gold discounts, better mobility, and a reintroduction of Bows.
5) Homing Rockets inbound
The Guided Missile is one of the most powerful and useful weapons in-game. Unfortunately, it was vaulted even before Chapter 1 was completed. According to the latest leaks, new gameplay tags related to a "Homing Rocket" have been added to the files. It may be possible that this "OG" weapon is making a comeback.
6) Not so cool now, eh?
Coolers have been a source of healing items ever since Chapter 3 began. Players can collect large amounts of Chug Splashes and gear up for the early-game. Sadly, following the Fortnite v19.30 update, their spawn chance has been nerfed from 100% to 75% in-game.