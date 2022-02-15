Fortnite Update v19.30 patch notes: Drake's Map, Tactical Sprint, Earthquakes, Wild Weeks, and more

The Fortnite Chapter 3 update v19.30 is live. While it's not as large as the previous one, new content has been added to the game. This includes a few minor map changes, possible new mechanics, and perhaps even the return of an "OG" weapon.

Although the official patch notes will not be out for a while, Loopers can read about some of the new content here and get an idea of what to expect in-game.

Note: This article is based on early leaks. They are subject to change when downtime ends.

Some of the major changes that will be implemented following Fortnite v19.30 update

1) Drake's Map aka New Treasure Map

With the Uncharted collaboration scheduled for February 17, 2022, new treasure maps, officially called Drake's Maps, will be added in-game. These will function like the "OG" treasure maps and grant players good loot if they manage to uncover the treasure.

2) Run Looper, run!

Shiina @ShiinaBR Epic has added a new gameplay tag for the "TacticalSprint" feature.



I assume it will fully be added in C3S2, unless it's already In-Game now? (I doubt that)

According to prominent leakers, the highly anticipated Tactical Sprint feature may already be activated in-game after the downtime ends. However, in all probability, given it is a major feature, it may only be added to the game during Chapter 3 Season 2.

3) What's that rumbling sound?

HYPEX @HYPEX The IO's driller(s) will be felt during the matches (not in comp), here's what they'll do:



- Earthquakes

- If the player is near the drill site, the builds will get damaged/broken The IO's driller(s) will be felt during the matches (not in comp), here's what they'll do:- Earthquakes- If the player is near the drill site, the builds will get damaged/broken

According to leakers, a brand new environmental threat has been added to the game. Based on speculation, designated zones on the map will experience a lot of seismic activity. Players who happen to be near these "craters" will have their builds destroyed once the IO drills activate.

4) Things are about to get wild in Fortnite chapter 3

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey Upcoming Wild Weeks:

- Avian Assault

- Bargin Bin

- Mobility

- Bownanza (Codenamed Primal) Upcoming Wild Weeks:- Avian Assault- Bargin Bin- Mobility- Bownanza (Codenamed Primal)

With about a month left to go until the end of the current season, "Wild Weeks" is returning to the game. Based on the codenames, the four Wild Weeks will feature content related to birds, gold discounts, better mobility, and a reintroduction of Bows.

5) Homing Rockets inbound

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey Gameplay Tags related to a "Homing Rocket" (Guided Missile?) have been added in v19.30

The Guided Missile is one of the most powerful and useful weapons in-game. Unfortunately, it was vaulted even before Chapter 1 was completed. According to the latest leaks, new gameplay tags related to a "Homing Rocket" have been added to the files. It may be possible that this "OG" weapon is making a comeback.

6) Not so cool now, eh?

HYPEX @HYPEX Coolers' spawn chance has been nerfed from 100% to 75% (this could change later)

Coolers have been a source of healing items ever since Chapter 3 began. Players can collect large amounts of Chug Splashes and gear up for the early-game. Sadly, following the Fortnite v19.30 update, their spawn chance has been nerfed from 100% to 75% in-game.

