Fortnite downtime today (February 15): When will the servers be back up?

With the Fortnite Chapter 3 v19.20's run cycle coming to an end, v19.30 will go live soon. However, prior to the game being updated, there will be a downtime in the service. As always, servers will be taken offline 30 minutes prior to the update.

According to an official tweet from Epic Games, the downtime will begin at 4:00 am Eastern Time on February 15, 2022. Players are advised to log off in order to avoid losing any progress made during a match.

Fortnite Status @FortniteStatus With the v19.30 Update, we’re removing the initial screen where you select Save The World, Battle Royale, or Creative game modes.



You’ll now boot up directly into the Lobby, ready to join the party and kick off a match! With the v19.30 Update, we’re removing the initial screen where you select Save The World, Battle Royale, or Creative game modes. You’ll now boot up directly into the Lobby, ready to join the party and kick off a match! https://t.co/9CWAft1VQp

How long will the Fortnite downtime last today (February 15)?

Shiina @ShiinaBR



- Uncharted collaboration

- New challenges

- Unvaulted "Treasure Map" item

- Maybe unvaulted "Revolver"..?

- Another collab

- Hopefully more not-encrypted cosmetics



This time, we know pretty much nothing about tomorrow's content.. 🤔 Content to expect in v19.30 (TOMORROW):- Uncharted collaboration- New challenges- Unvaulted "Treasure Map" item- Maybe unvaulted "Revolver"..?- Another collab- Hopefully more not-encrypted cosmeticsThis time, we know pretty much nothing about tomorrow's content.. 🤔 Content to expect in v19.30 (TOMORROW):- Uncharted collaboration- New challenges- Unvaulted "Treasure Map" item- Maybe unvaulted "Revolver"..?- Another collab- Hopefully more not-encrypted cosmetics 🙏This time, we know pretty much nothing about tomorrow's content.. 🤔

Unlike the other updates, there doesn't seem to be much information about the v19.30 update. Apart from the Uncharted collaboration and treasure maps, even the leakers are uncertain about what to expect.

If this is indeed the case, the downtime will not last for very long. Without much new content to add to the game, the developers are likely to check for issues and reboot the servers soon.

In all probability, the game should be accessible to players within two hours at most. However, the official downtime will only end a few hours later. Hopefully, this time around, the servers won't crash again soon after the official announcement.

New content and changes for the Fortnite v19.30 update

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey In Tomorrows Update (v19.30) the select gamemode screen will be removed, and instead if you want to go into Save The World or Creative you'll have to do so VIA the Discovery Tab. In Tomorrows Update (v19.30) the select gamemode screen will be removed, and instead if you want to go into Save The World or Creative you'll have to do so VIA the Discovery Tab. https://t.co/CvDzrzCZ32

For the time being, only one major change is scheduled to be implemented in the game. Based on the official information, the initial screen which allows players to select different game modes - Save The World, Battle Royale, and Creative, will be removed.

Players will be able to boot directly into the Lobby to start the Battle Royale experience. To start the Save The World or Creative modes, players will have to find the same in the Discovery Tab.

I Talk @ThisIsITalk @FortniteStatus I wouldn't mind this change so much if the Discovery tab wasn't so hard to navigate and clearly see what's available. @FortniteStatus I wouldn't mind this change so much if the Discovery tab wasn't so hard to navigate and clearly see what's available.

Given the current state of the Discovery Tab, it remains to be seen how successful this UI/UX change will be. Hopefully, the update will make navigation and discovery easier.

Keeping the UI/UX aside, the only other notable new content for the game will be the addition of skins to the files. This includes the skins from the Uncharted series and the new upcoming FNCS skin.

Last but not least, Epic Games will be issuing bug/glitch fixes for Fortnite during the v19.30 update. Here's what's expected to be fixed in-game:

Battle Royale

Tents only have two slots for some players.

"Get Eliminations with an Assault Rifle" is marked as complete but stays in the quest log.

Spider-Man's Web Shooters drop with full uses from eliminated players.

Switch & Mobile

Double tapping a Build Piece icon is not working as intended.

The sliding/crouch button does not appear while gliding on Mobile.

