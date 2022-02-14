Fortnite YouTuber discovers how to float mid-air and surprise opponents

One of the highlights of Fortnite Chapter 3 has been the insane amount of bugs and glitches in-game. Unlike other seasons, this one is riddled with issues that can hamper gameplay by giving the player an undue advantage.

The latest such glitch has been discovered by none other famed YouTuber Glitch King. While the glitch itself is not very powerful, it gives players a unique way to build a sky-base without much effort.

Glitches in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 are getting out of hand

Given how popular the sky-based strategy is, a lot of players try to execute it. However, the issue with the sky-base is that if an opponent is nearby, spotting a stairway up in the sky will be easy. They'll open the fire and destroy it. This will cause the player to fall to their death.

Fortunately or unfortunately, depending on who encounters it, Glitch King has discovered a new way to sky-base by seemingly floating in mid-air. Unlike most glitches, this one is simple to execute. All players need is a Pizza Party and a Gas Can and follow these steps:

Build an upward ramp as high as required.

Once complete, lay down a floor tile.

Place the Pizza Party (item) on said floor tile.

Open inventory and drop the Gas Can directly on top of the Pizza Party.

Once done, jump and stand directly on top of the Gas Can.

Edit out the floor tile to complete the glitch.

If done correctly, Fortnite players will be able to stand in mid-air and shoot opponents down below. However, while this glitch sounds great in theory, there are several drawbacks. If the opponent shoots the Gas Can, it is game over for the player.

Additionally, if the build is too high, players will have a tough time escaping. The safest bet is to attempt this glitch over a body of water or close enough to the ground to survive fall damage.

When will Epic Games fix this glitch in Chapter 3?

As with all glitches in-game, they are usually fixed as soon as possible. However, this solely depends on the urgency of the situation. Given that Epic Games prioritizes XP glitches above all others, there's no concrete timeline in place for the fix.

Nevertheless, with the Fortnite update v19.30 due to arrive on February 15, the glitch is likely to be patched following the downtime. Alternatively, the developers may issue a hotfix to deal with the situation sooner.

