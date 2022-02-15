What to expect from Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2?

Based on the official timeline, Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 will begin on March 20. Given how the current season is shaping up, players can expect many new things to be featured in the next season.

Despite Epic Games being tight-lipped thanks to the leakers, there is some idea of what can be expected next season. While the information is subject to change, it provides a glimpse into the possibility of what the future has in store for the game.

Storyline focusing on the Imagined Order and The Seven

HYPEX @HYPEX All these upcoming things are hinting more & more towards an IO & Seven war season, you can't tell me otherwise..



- Tank Vehicle

- Tactical Sprinting

- Tactical Overshield

- Clamber (Parkou/Climbing)

- Unreleased Mythic Thermal AR

All these upcoming things are hinting more & more towards an IO & Seven war season, you can't tell me otherwise..- Tank Vehicle- Tactical Sprinting- Tactical Overshield- Clamber (Parkou/Climbing)- Unreleased Mythic Thermal AR- Vehicle Mods (Turrets & Possible Armor)

With the Imagined Order now firmly establishing its base on the island, open conflict with The Seven cannot be ruled out. With the organization hellbent on maintaining control of The Zero Point, they'll go to any extent to have their way.

An all-out war between the two factions cannot be ruled out based on rumors and speculation. However, if this occurs in Chapter 3 Season 2, or sometime in the future, it's left to be seen. Nevertheless, it's a guarantee that the entire storyline will progress until the current season ends.

New mechanics and features in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

HYPEX @HYPEX ANOTHER upcoming mechanic, it's named "Tactical Overshield". This one will add MORE shield ontop of your shield & HP and it has its own shield bar above the blue shield bar. No idea how it's gonna be implemented tho, Maybe an upcoming Mythic! ANOTHER upcoming mechanic, it's named "Tactical Overshield". This one will add MORE shield ontop of your shield & HP and it has its own shield bar above the blue shield bar. No idea how it's gonna be implemented tho, Maybe an upcoming Mythic!

Epic Games tries to add more content to the game with every new season. Credit has to be given even though these don't work at times, becoming too popular or buggy.

According to the leakers, a plethora of new features and mechanics will be coming next season. This will include Tactical Overshield, Tactical Sprint, and perhaps even a parkour/climbing mechanic called Clamber.

Currently, aside from the Tactical Sprint feature/mechanics, Fortnite leakers cannot figure out exactly how others will function. This is based on speculation and may be vastly different from what Epic Games has envisioned.

Midas and The Paradigm

oddboi23 @oddboi23 @D3MiGoDsLaY3R



There's 4 right now and there's 3 more coming soon @NinjaLavaBoy there are logs hidden around the island from The Scientist, in which he keeps asking The Paradigm to come back after she was (I presume) exiled from The SevenThere's 4 right now and there's 3 more coming soon @D3MiGoDsLaY3R @NinjaLavaBoy there are logs hidden around the island from The Scientist, in which he keeps asking The Paradigm to come back after she was (I presume) exiled from The SevenThere's 4 right now and there's 3 more coming soon

Midas is alive and well somewhere within the Fortnite metaverse. While there are traces of him in the game files, he's yet to make an appearance in-game. Given that he's important to the lore and storyline, he may just make a return next season.

According to audio logs in-game, The Paradigm may also return to help fight the IO. Although she may not be in the good books of The Seven, she remains an integral part of the team.

Vehicles and mods

HYPEX @HYPEX



Today they added a new mod that (from my understanding) attaches to the body of the vehicle (probably armor?). And also we know that we're getting a turret vehicle next season, that could be a mod too (been leaked since C2S5) Epic are working on more vehicle mods againToday they added a new mod that (from my understanding) attaches to the body of the vehicle (probably armor?). And also we know that we're getting a turret vehicle next season, that could be a mod too (been leaked since C2S5) Epic are working on more vehicle mods again 👀Today they added a new mod that (from my understanding) attaches to the body of the vehicle (probably armor?). And also we know that we're getting a turret vehicle next season, that could be a mod too (been leaked since C2S5)

While vehicles have played a role in providing mobility to Fortnite players, newer ones coming to the game will provide combat support. According to the leakers, a tank and turret-mounted vehicle are currently being developed.

In addition to these new vehicles, two new mods are also in the works. This includes an armor mod and perhaps even a turret mod. Unfortunately, there is not much information regarding the same for the time being.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar