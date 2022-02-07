When is the next Season of Fortnite? Everything about Chapter 3 Season 2 known so far

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 recently received some major content updates. These changes indicate that the developers are putting in their efforts to make the ongoing phase a memorable one for gamers.

Even though the loopers are enjoying the game, they cannot stop thinking about when is the next season of Fortnite. With little over a month left in the ongoing season, one thing is certain there is plenty of action left to be experienced.

The shifting dynamic of the game will give way to a season-ending event that will be the torchbearer to the progressive storyline for the upcoming season. This article will reveal when Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 will arrive.

When is Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 arriving?

The rising concerns about the upcoming season of Fortnite is nothing new. Gamers are always excited about the future of the popular battle royale title. The entire community tries to speculate on possible changes that might feature in the season ahead.

As of now, there hasn't been any official statement from Epic Games regarding the release of Chapter 3 Season 2. However, we can get a fair indication regarding the same from the ongoing Battle Pass.

RS7 Fortnite News  @RS7_FN #Fortnite



Chapter 3 Season 1 is set to end March 19th but this could may alter at anytime! Chapter 3 Season 1 is set to end March 19th but this could may alter at anytime! #Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 is set to end March 19th but this could may alter at anytime!

According to the Epic website and the Battle Pass, Chapter 3 Season 1 is scheduled to end on March 19, 2022. Therefore, loopers can expect the next season to be released the very next day, on March 20.

The developers hold the discretion to extend the ongoing season for a few days. Also, there might be a few days of delay owing to the downtime for the transition. A confirmation regarding the release date will arrive in a few weeks as the end of the season looms near.

What to expect for Chapter 3 Season 2?

The leaks regarding the upcoming season start arriving a few weeks prior to the end of the ongoing season. Therefore, it is too early to state anything regarding Chapter 3 Season 2 with confirmation. However, we might be able to make a rough estimate regarding the same by analyzing the ongoing situation on the island.

The IO has arrived and has set up numerous drill holes on the map. As of now, the Seven is yet to react and are letting the IO proceed with the plan. Dr. Slone's intentions are not known, and given her notorious history, we can expect a face-off between the IO and the Seven in Chapter 3 Season 2.

As of now, this is mere speculation. Gamers are advised to wait patiently for a while as the data miners will start revealing the details as soon as they get hold of some pivotal information.

Edited by R. Elahi