What exactly is IO doing on the Fortnite Chapter 3 map?

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 had a harmonious start with the arrival of Spider-Man. However, the jovial mood of the season did not last long as soon it was reported that the IO was making preparations to arrive on the island.

The news startled the entire Fortnite community, and everyone expressed their concerns regarding the activities of the IO.

This article will try to disclose the reason behind the presence of the IO on the map, thereby revealing the true intentions of the organization.

IO is digging up the Fortnite Chapter 3 map for strategic purposes

It is an established fact that the IO and the Seven are rivals. While the Seven want to capture The Zero Point to dissolve the metaverse and release the loopers, the IO wants to continue its domination and keep things as they are.

Following the season event of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8, it was speculated that the IO, along with Dr. Slone, were dumped underground. Their return was difficult, but not impossible. Soon, it was reported that IO outposts, along with drilling equipment, have appeared on the island.

Reliable sources revealed that there will be five such locations for the IO drills, known as Mole Drills. Each one has a unique name and will appear in five locations on the island.

The fourth IO drilling outpost recently appeared at South of Coney Crossroads. However, loopers have to wait for a while before the final one appears to understand their plans.

The intentions of the IO seem malicious. The organization is planning to return, and it seems that they will go face to face with the Seven. By the looks of it, the positions of the IO drill bases seem to be strategic locations set up under the orders of Dr. Slone.

As of now, the IO is busy constructing their base and preparing themselves. They will need time to analyze the entire island, therefore gamers can expect a wonderful storyline in the coming weeks.

The face-off between the IO and the Seven could be setting up the end of Chapter 3 Season 1. As of now, gamers need to be patient and watch out for how the story unfolds.

