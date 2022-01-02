Leaked clips reveal return of IO & Dr Slone in Fortnite Chapter 3

Epic Games is planning to drive the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 storyline forward and bring IO and Dr Slone back to the island. The last fans saw of Slone or the IO was during the Chapter 2 finale live event, experimenting on Jonsey.

While gamers didn't understand her real motives or strategies, Slone always has backup plans. So it is possible that she and the IO guard might have gone into hiding.

However, new leaks hint that the IO and Dr Slone will come out of hiding and have been developing drill outposts across the map.

Leaks show that the IO and Dr Slone will make a come back in Fortnite Chapter 3

After failing at the hands of the Foundation during the Season 8 live event, it seems like Slone and the IO have been slowly rebuilding their grand scheme. Players might soon come across IO drill outposts spread throughout the map.

According to prominent Fortnite leaker HYPEX, the IO drill outposts will start to emerge on the map following the melting of the snow. They stated that this melting process would commence on December 7 at 9 AM UTC, also sharing some images of the upcoming outposts in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1.

Readers can check them out below:

HYPEX @HYPEX Here's what the IO Drill Outposts will look like when they appear on the map 👀 They will start appearing AFTER the snow starts melting which will start on the 7th at 9 AM UTC! Here's what the IO Drill Outposts will look like when they appear on the map 👀 They will start appearing AFTER the snow starts melting which will start on the 7th at 9 AM UTC! https://t.co/t9UInRYlxg

HYPEX II @itsRealHYPEX here's a close gameplay of one of the 5 IO drill outposts here's a close gameplay of one of the 5 IO drill outposts https://t.co/iKDPSinNPg

As seen from the images above, the IO settlement will include some big drilling pieces of equipment and a few bunkers, tents, and more. There will be five different such IO settlements, and HYPEX has even shared the exact locations of these upcoming outposts via their Twitter post.

However, further information about these outposts is pretty scarce.

HYPEX @HYPEX

twitter.com/HYPEX/status/1… HYPEX @HYPEX Here are all the EXACT upcoming locations of the christmas trees (for upcoming challenges) & IO outposts/guards! Here are all the EXACT upcoming locations of the christmas trees (for upcoming challenges) & IO outposts/guards! https://t.co/wgkHninA8n map locations map locationstwitter.com/HYPEX/status/1…

Fans still don't know about Dr Slone's grand scheme and what functions these small camps will serve in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1. Currently, her whereabouts are largely unknown, and it seems that Slone is flying under the radar, plotting her next big move against the Seven.

As of now, no significant threats have been revealed, but leaks suggest that the Cube Queen will also be returning to the island sometime in Fortnite Chapter 3.

