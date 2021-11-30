The greatest Fortnite betrayal of all time: Dr Slone and IO Army

The Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7's Operation: Skyfire event altered our perception of Dr. Slone and the IO Army. At the end of the event, the twist shook fans' beliefs and trust, not only in Dr. Slone but also in the IO and their plans. From the start of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7, Dr. Slone had been a primary character and not even for a second did her plans look nefarious.

But Dr. Slone managed to fool everyone and lure the loopers into the Alien Mothership to escape and blow up the Mothership with everyone still inside.

What makes Dr. Slone and IO Army's betrayal the greatest in Fortnite

Veteran players might be familiar with Fortnite's lore. IO, the mysterious organization, is tasked with keeping everybody on the island and ensuring one escapes the loop. But during the end of the Skyfire event, she betrayed everyone to save the island from The Cubes, which inevitably failed. This deception and keeping everybody in the dark, when combined, surely makes for one of the greatest betrayals of Fortnite.

Dr. Slone led the fight against The Last Reality as they attacked the island to take the Zero Point for themselves. She deceived everyone into thinking that she was on their side and even asked players to help her find the mole on the island. Throughout Fortnite Season 7, players had to perform several missions for her and it was believed that Dr. Slone was working on some countermeasure device to defeat the aliens.

However, as we all know now, Dr. Slone was working on bombs and had planned to blow up the Mothership. After The Mothership abducts the players in Operation: Sky Fire, Slone hacks the Alien Jetpack to interact with them.

When she is about to detonate the bombs, The Cube rises from the water. However, the Cube turned dormant and Slone tells players that she cannot bring them to Apollo because she can't allow The Cube to return. She detonated the bombs and cut the connection.

This killed almost everyone abode the Mothership. However, thanks to some luck, players survived the bomb blast.

Where is Dr. Slone now?

In Fortnite Season 8, Slone was seen moving to IO Convoy with a group of IO Guards. They finally arrived at the bunker, where they opened the bunker and revealed the IO Staging Facility.

Xancion @Xancionn Why nobody talks about that doctor slone is the one who will make chapter 2 end lol Why nobody talks about that doctor slone is the one who will make chapter 2 end lol

They had gathered alien ship materials from the flatbed truck inside the facility. It's unclear what Dr. Slone is planning to do and, most importantly, whether she's a friend or a foe.

This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

Edited by Srijan Sen