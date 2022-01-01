The Cube Queen is alive and still in the Fortnite Chapter 3 map

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 saw the rise of Kevin the Cubes and one of the most formidable villains of the game, the Cube Queen. Being the controller and the leader of all the known cubes, she wanted to use her powers to simultaneously destroy the entire island and take control of the Zero Point.

While her plans didn't come to fruition (thanks to the efforts of the Foundation and the Seven), the Cube Queen's defeat at the end of Chapter 2 had many players questioning whether she was gone for good or not. Recently, players have found some evidence on the Fortnite Chapter 3 island, which hints at a possibility that the Cube Queen is alive and may possibly return in the future.

New evidence suggests that the Cube Queen is alive and in the Fortnite Chapter 3 map

The Cube Queen is one of the most powerful characters in the Fortnite storyline and her sudden demise had many wondering if she was actually defeated. However, an eagle-eyed player has recently found some proof of the Cube Queen's existence on the Fortnite Chapter 3 map. In one of his videos, a Fortnite player and YouTuber called Ali-A has spotted clues that indicate that the evil Cube Queen isn't dead.

According to him, the mountains shown in the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 art hold the key to her location. Beside one of the mountain cliffs, the YouTuber points out a tiny white speck shown in the video below, which he states could possibly be the Cube Queen's outer glowing sphere.

Fn_GamerPk @SajjadTayeb Look Like we haven't lost the Fortnite Cube Queen "For Good"😶 Look Like we haven't lost the Fortnite Cube Queen "For Good"😶 https://t.co/ZTHGClobfy

The strange white dot does look quite similar to the Cube Queen's glowing outer sphere as seen during Chapter 2 Season 8. However, if she is alive and well, Epic Games might not bring her back just yet. Previously, leakers had prophesied that the Cube Queen would return to Fortnite Chapter 3 to play a major role in the game's continued storyline.

Also Read Article Continues below

It is quite possible that the Cube Queen might have survived the flipping of the island and is currently in hiding, regaining her powers or planning her next move. For now, the community will have to wait for an official update or further information from leakers.

Edited by Atul S