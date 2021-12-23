Grotto 2.0 headed to Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1, new leak suggests

It looks like Fortnite's developers might be bringing back the Grotto POI in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 with an entirely new avatar. The grotto is a veteran location that debuted in Chapter 2 Season 2 and was located between Dirty Docks and Retail Row. The underground structure was formed by the organization A.L.T.E.R. and was heavily guarded.

With Epic flipping the map on its axis, the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 map might be the best map refresh for the game. However, new leaks suggest that the developers might be thinking of introducing "Grotto 2.0" to the Chapter 3 Season 1 map.

Leaks Hint that Epic might introduce Grotto 2.0 in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 map

Winterfest 2021 is currently at its peak and everything on the island is bathed in Christmas flair and celebrations. While the holiday season is the perfect time to sit back and relax, it looks as if Epic is hard at work for the mid-season update after the holiday event ends. New leaks suggest that the developers have a big update for Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 lined up (probably in the second week of January), which will make noteworthy changes to the map.

The Grotto 2? 👀 When the IO arrive on the map in Week 6/7 with their drillers they'll have 5 outposts on the map around The Seven and an actual POI called "Covert Canyon" and codenamed "Crazy Cave", it's a counterpart of "The Sanctuary" and probably the Mythic SMG location too.The Grotto 2? 👀 https://t.co/8ASwG3K26x

As per prominent leaker HYPEX, somewhere around Week 6 or 7 of Chapter 3 Season 1, the IO will arrive "with their drillers" and will have managed to set up 5 outposts on the map around The Seven.

The leaker further adds that players will be getting a counterpart of "The Sanctuary" called "Covert Canyon" that is codenamed "Crazy Cave." There's also a leaked Fortnite quest that asks players to "collect different types of weapons at Covert Canyon or the Sanctuary."

This upcoming location might be quite similar to the older Grotto location with some design upgrades. HYPEX has even talked about a possible Mythic SMG location. So a new update might give players a brand new mythic weapon mid-season.

(First noticed by Epic is working on a (big?) mid-season update!! 🔥There are some strings in the game that indicate there is a "mid-season" update. I assume it includes the weather/tornado updates and the dinosaurs?- "MidSeasonS19"- "AthenaMidSeasonUpdate"(First noticed by @InTheShadeYT !) Epic is working on a (big?) mid-season update!! 🔥There are some strings in the game that indicate there is a "mid-season" update. I assume it includes the weather/tornado updates and the dinosaurs?- "MidSeasonS19"- "AthenaMidSeasonUpdate"(First noticed by @InTheShadeYT!) https://t.co/T4jmMNgQJS

Another leaker ShiinaBR had tweeted about Epic "working on a (big?) mid-season update." The leaker pointed out that some strings in the game reveal there is a "mid-season" update coming to Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1. While not much is known about the update, it's safe to assume that the update will set the ball rolling for the next big event.

