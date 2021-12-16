How to get Bot lobbies in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

Fortnite bot lobbies are a great way to either furnish your skills or simply have some fun in the game. Bot lobbies are matches where all other spawned opponents are bots instead of real players. These so-called bot lobbies can be advantageous when you need to perform challenges or practice your aiming skills. You can even use bot loobies in Fortnite Chapter 3 to earn the Victory Glider in Season 1.

However, an all bot lobby is challenging to come across or jump into, as there is no scarcity of players. But thanks to a Fortnite player, you can easily play or jump into bot lobbies using a nifty little trick.

Steps to get into Bot lobbies in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

Getting into bot lobbies in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 is not an arduous task at all and simply requires you to tweak the in-game settings a bit. In order to get into a bot lobby in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1, first, you need to visit the in-game settings from your main menu. Once inside the settings, go to the Account and Privacy tab (the rightmost tab) and there, you will notice an option known as the "Hidden Matchmaking Delay."

By default, this option will be set to 0 seconds. You will need to bump it up to any number of your liking. It can be either 5 seconds or 10, anything except zero. Save the settings and tap apply. Don't quit the tab right now, as there's one more setting you need to tweak. In the Account and Privacy tab, you will notice another option called "Allow Cross-platform Play," and it will be set to "Yes" by default. Just switch it to no and save and apply the settings.

Then come out of the settings and select the Battle Royale mode. You can get into bot lobbies in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1, whether you are playing solo, duo, or in a team. After selecting the Battle Royale mode, quickly open the in-game settings and go into the Game tab option (the second tab from the left). Make sure all the replays are set to yes.

Now, if you go to your main screen, you should see a text below the play button saying, "Limited Pool." This means that the trick has worked and you will be matched only with Fortnite bots.

