Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 Week 2 challenges leaked: Full list and how to complete them

Week 2 of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 will be live in a few days, refilling the drought of challenges and giving players a chance to earn more XP for level progression.

As always, there are nine seasonal quests for you to complete by exploring the different areas on the map. Finish all the challenges to earn substantial XP rewards to acquire Battle Stars, which you can utilize to unlock skins and in-game cosmetics and items.

Here is a complete list of the leaked Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 Week 2 challenges and how you can complete them.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 Week 2 leaked challenges guide

Damage opponents from 50 or more meters with the MK-Seven Assault Rifle (0/200)

The first weekly challenge in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 requires you to deal damage with the latest MK-Seven Assault Rifle to other players from a distance of 50 meters or more. You will need to deal a total of 200 damage to complete the challenge successfully.

You can jump into a Battle Royale match and get the MK-Seven Assault Rifle by looting other players or from ground loot, then kill enemies from a distance.

Catch fish at Sleepy Sound or Loot Lake (0/3)

For this weekly challenge, you need to do some fishing and get yourself a fish at either Sleepy Sound or Loot Lake. The former is a new location in Chapter 3 Season 1, and is located Northeast of Shifty Shafts and North of Coney Crossroads. Being a coastal location, Sleepy Sound is great to complete this challenge quickly.

Loot Lake is an old Fortnite POI and has been in the game for some time. It is located between Shifty Shafts and Coney Crossroads and is also a good location for this challenge. You will need to catch three fish to complete it.

Using Spider-Man's web-shooter, travel 50 meters in one swing (0/1)

This challenge takes advantage of the newly added Spider-Man's Mythic web-shooters and demands that you travel 50 meters or more in one swing to complete the challenge.

You can get the item from the Guaco NPC at Greasy Groves and simply perform some long swings (only one is needed for this quest) in the game.

Purchase items from characters (0/3)

This is one of the more straightforward challenges and can be finished instantly. All you need to do is buy items from three different NPCs in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1.

It doesn't matter what you buy, so you can get almost anything. Simply visit the three NPCs and get whatever they offer, and this challenge will be accomplished.

Use a Med-Mist while sliding (0/1)

To complete this challenge, you need to use the Med-Mist while sliding down in the game. Med-Mist is one of the new healing items in Fortnite Chapter 3, and you can get it in any game.

Simply use it once while sliding to get over with this challenge.

Survive storm circles while carrying a weapon of Epic rarity or higher (0/4)

This Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 Week 2 challenge can take a while to complete as it needs some survival and luck. You need to get through four storm circles while holding a weapon of Epic rarity or higher.

You will need to play a bit safe while also trying to loot and get an Epic weapon.

Stash items in a tent (0/2)

You will need to store two items in your tent for this weekly challenge. Tents are the latest addition to the game and allow you to store additional items and use them anywhere, anytime.

Simply get a tent and store two items like weapons or healing utilities to complete the challenge.

Damage opponents with a shotgun (0/1000)

For this Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 challenge, you must deal 1000 damage to enemies with a shotgun. There are many shotguns to choose from, so you can easily pick your favorite ones and perform this task.

Search chests (0/15)

The final weekly challenge requires you to search 15 different chests scattered around the island.

