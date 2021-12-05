How to get the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 Victory Royale umbrella glider?

Victory Royale Umbrellas have been a staple of Fortnite, and Chapter 3 Season 1 is no different. Epic has added the Victory Royale Umbrella glider to the game files and will be available in the game once the downtime finally ends. Usually, these Victory Royale Umbrellas mimic the theme of the ongoing Season, like the Victory Umbrella for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 was named Umbrella of The Last Reality and followed the reality-breaking cube theme of the Season.

With Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 being all about the Foundation and the island being flipped, it makes sense for Epic to theme the Victory Royale Umbrella in that fashion. This article will guide players on getting the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 Victory Royale umbrella glider.

How to unlock the Victory Royale Umbrella glider in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1?

The Victory Royale Umbrellas are unlockable gliders that are awarded to players once they win a match in Fortnite. For Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1, the Victory Royale Umbrella is themed with the Foundation in mind, and you can see his signature blue shade all across with a red symbol at the center.

To get the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 Victory Royale umbrella glider, all you have to do is win a match in Solos, Duos, or Squads during the Season, and then it's yours to keep. You can not buy this item in any way, so you will have to win a Fortnite game to get one.

This new Victory Umbrella resembles the Fortnite Victory Umbrella for Chapter 2 Season 6 (Foundational 'Brella). However, it has a few differences, like the blue accent color and the glowing red logo at the center.

What else is coming to Fornite Chapter 3?

Aside from the glider, there are a ton of new weapons coming to the game. Players will be able to use the MK-Seven Assault Rifle, the first weapon in Fortnite ever to use Red Dot sight.

- Hunter Bolt-Action Sniper MORE NEW WEAPONS:- Ranger Assault Rifle- MK-Seven Assault Rifle- Hunter Bolt-Action Sniper https://t.co/RSJnrDTaXc

There's also a Ranger assault rifle and a Hunter Bolt-Action sniper rifle coming to Fornite Chapter 3. Spider-Man will also be bringing his Mythic web-shooters to the island. Clearly, Epic is going all in and offering loads of new content with the new Chapter.

