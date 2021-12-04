Spiderman and The Foundation skin confirmed in leaked Fortnite Chapter 3 Battle Pass trailer

The Fortnite Chapter 2 live event will set the ball rolling for the new chapter and might even be one of the grandest in the game's history. Fortnite Chapter 3 has been a hot topic of discussion everywhere in the community, so much so that Epic Games had to step in and request leakers not to divulge anything until the downtime was well underway.

Despite Epic's best efforts, a new leak confirms that Spiderman and The Foundation skin will be coming to Fortnite Chapter 3.

New Battle Pass trailer shows Spiderman and The Foundation skin coming to Fortnite Chapter 3

While there has been speculation about the contents of the new Fortnite Chapter 3 Battle Pass, the new video confirms some of them. The video is from the Polish Fortnite TikTok account. It seems to be the Fortnite Chapter 3 Battle Pass trailer and shows Spiderman swinging away in all his glory to The Foundation skin looking across the island. You can check out the video below.

The trailer shows three different types of Spiderman skins, namely the original Spiderman suit, the black suit and the white Spiderman suit. The video also shows his spidey webs on the road, which raises questions about what Spiderman's abilities will be in Fortnite Chapter 3.

Apart from the webslinger, leader of the Seven The Foundation is also coming back in a big way. The Foundation seems to be the major focus going forward and there's even an enormous statue of him on the map. The Foundation skin looks excellent and he might get a glider this time around.

What's more in the Fortnite Chapter 3 Battle Pass trailer?

The alleged Fortnite Chapter 3 Battle Pass trailer shows snowy POIs as well as the Daily Bugle building. There might be new ways to traverse the map too. There's a short portion where a character can be seen driving a boat.

Daily Bugle building (Image via TunaDrift/Twitter)

There's also a beach island with palm trees and what looks to be dirt tracks and rally courses on the map. The new Chapter certainly looks exciting and it will be exhilarating for loopers to jump back into a new map.

