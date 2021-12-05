Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 Mythic weapons: All new guns and where to find them

With the downtime between seasons done and dusted, players can jump directly into Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 and have a look around to check out what the new map has to offer. The developers have added some new Mythic weapons to the mix as well, which are often obtained only by defeating one of the island's bosses. However, all the Sideways Weapons have been vaulted, and replacing them are some great new Fortnite Chapter 3 weapons.

For those looking to get their hands on Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 Mythic weapons, here are all the Mythic weapons listed, along with where and how one can get them.

All Mythic weapons and locations in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

Mythic Weapons are some of the very best weapons the game has to offer. Their extreme rarity implies that only one player can have any mythic weapon at a time (except for the craftable Mythic weapons seen during last Season).

Shiina @ShiinaBR You'll be able to speak with the "The Foundation" NPC to buy a special/exotic version of the MK-Seven Assault Rifle!



This version will have a faster firing rate!

The first mythic weapon you can get in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 is the Foundation MK-Seven assault rifle. As the name suggests, this weapon can be obtained by visiting The Foundation, and the weapon offers a slightly faster fire rate than the regular one.

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey Crackshots Cabin has custom Quadcrashers!

Another mythic weapon in Chapter 3 Season 1 is the Spider-Man Mythic web-shooters. Players can find them at the Daily Bugle location on the new map. These will allow players to swing from one building to another and might even cause some explosive damage when fired at other opponents.

WIP Mythic Red Dot AR stats (Image via iFireMonkey, Twitter)

Another weapon titled 'WIP Mythic Red DOT AR' is set to be added to the game within the first week. The item will deal 26 damage per shot and has a capacity of 35 bullets per magazine.

With a short reload time and great fire rate, it is a force to be reckoned with in the right hands.

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey Chapter 3 - Season 1 NPCs:



- Agent Jones

- Bao Bros

- Brianiac

- LT. John Llama

- Bunker Jonesy

- Cuddlepool

- Cuddle Team Leader

- Guaco

- Island Nomad

- Jonesy The First

- Lil' Whip

- Ludwig

- Mancake

- Shanta

- Metal Team Leader

- Mullet Marauder

- Quackling

- Ragsy



Chapter 3 - Season 1 NPCs:- Agent Jones- Bao Bros- Brianiac- LT. John Llama- Bunker Jonesy- Cuddlepool- Cuddle Team Leader- Guaco- Island Nomad- Jonesy The First- Lil' Whip- Ludwig- Mancake- Shanta- Metal Team Leader- Mullet Marauder- Quackling- Ragsy

However, considering the new Season has just started, expect this number to grow. It is possible that Epic might add a few new weapons along the way as well as bring new and unique Exotic weapons for players.

There are more than 10 NPCs leaked to arrive this season, so expect them to sell brand new exotic weapons all across the island.

