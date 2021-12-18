Fortnite Winterfest 2021 is breaking Epic Games' servers, again

It looks like, with every event in Fortnite, Epic is trying to do something entirely out of the box and surprise players in every way possible. Fortnite Winterfest 2021 has just started and it is already shaping up to be a blast. Epic has overwhelmed users with over two weeks of quality content, on top of already existing weekly challenges and other quests.

While the success of the event and the game in general is a good thing, it has taken a heavy toll on Fortnite servers. Leakers have pointed out that the start of the new Chapter combined with Winterfest 2021 is breaking the servers.

Winterfest 2021 is breaking Fortnite Servers yet again

Fortnite servers have been hard at work ever since the Chapter 2 Season 8 live event. The massive number of players jumping into the game to see the island's fate did cause some problems during the live event. Later, the release of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 also tested Fortnite servers, with the game already going down in its second week.

With the start of Fortnite Winterfest 2021, players are again flocking to the island to grab some free rewards and enjoy the in-game holiday event. Yesterday, via a Twitter post, Epic stated that they are "investigating login, matchmaking, and other issues." While the issue was later resolved, it seems like the Fortnite servers are in trouble again.

Today notable Fortnite leaker iFireMonkey, via a Twitter post, revealed that Epic Games Servers are breaking again.

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey The Epic Games Servers are once again dying The Epic Games Servers are once again dying

This server issue might be linked to the ongoing Fortnite Winterfest 2021 event combined with all the free gifts and rewards Epic is giving away to everyone. Players have already been crushing over the new flipped map, and the holiday event might be the cherry on top. Considering that Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 will not be getting an update until next year, this series of the Fortnite server's breaking issues seems to indicate that the community is loving the event, as well as how popular the ongoing Chapter is.

However, this is not the first time Epic has had to deal with server issues, so they will come up with a fix and prevent any game-breaking issues from happening as soon as they can.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider