Fortnite players spot Santa Claus roaming the map with free presents for Winterfest 2021

Winter has arrived in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1, and to celebrate the holiday season, Epic Games kicked off Fortnite Winterfest yesterday. There are several rewards to be earned with new challenges and quests. Some Fortnite players have even spotted Santa Claus wandering around the map with free presents for everyone during Winterfest 2021.

However, Epic's version of Santa Claus will attack you with his assault rifle if provoked!

Fortnite Winterfest 2021 adds a Santa Claus wandering around with free presents

With Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1's winter event underway, many players have spotted "Santa Claus" roaming around the island, giving out gifts to everyone on the way. But it is none other than Sgt. Winter himself.

Epic has modeled Sgt. Winter after a buffed-up version of Santa Claus, accompanied by two red-nosed rangers. He and his team are tasked with riding around in their Winterfest-themed truck and distributing gifts.

However, it is still unknown what these gifts contain. They have been split into two categories: naughty and nice. Sgt. Winter might occasionally throw candy at players, though it's best not to consume them.

Merl @Merl There is Winterfest NPC's driving around giving presents!🎁❄ There is Winterfest NPC's driving around giving presents!🎁❄ https://t.co/684CsBvo85

While Sgt. Winter and his crew look cheerful, provoking or attacking them might not be the best idea. Taking into consideration his large HP and shield pool, it's best to mind one's own business.

Seeing that Fortnite Winterfest 2021 has just started, Epic might have more in store for the NPC. Leakers recently shared bizarre audio files related to Sgt. Winter. While these sounds don't point to anything at the moment, the aural cues could just be part of a bigger plan altogether.

Sgt. Winter's abilities cannot be downplayed. Since he has been in the loop for a long time, he might possess some critical information which can help uncover more secrets about the IO and the Seven.

