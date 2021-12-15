Fortnite WinterFest 2021 to grant players 2 free skins

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 recently received its first big update with a lot of additions to look into. Aside from the usual bug fixes and game balancing, with the Fortnite v19.10 update, it looks like Epic is preparing the island for the upcoming Winterfest 2021 event. There are a ton of winter-themed skins, gliders and pickaxes coming and the developers even have a few treats and rewards for everyone.

For the upcoming Winterfest 2021, Epic is giving away two winter-inspired skins to everybody involved for free.

The holiday season is coming to Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 in the form of Winterfest 2021 and starting December 16, you can engage in different in-game challenges and quests to earn loads of free rewards. Out of the many free rewards, leakers have teased two winter-themed skins that will be offered to players for free.

As per leaker HYPEX, the developers will be offering the Winter Peely and the Isabelle skin to players for free during this year's Winterfest. Both the skins are currently encrypted in the game files. But considering the event is just around the corner, they might go live pretty soon.

HYPEX @HYPEX Free Winterfest Present Skins (according to the files)



Retweeted because apprently there's ANOTHER encrypted Isabelle Festive skin and it's the free one, the Ice/Blue one is sold in the shop! Free Winterfest Present Skins (according to the files)Retweeted because apprently there's ANOTHER encrypted Isabelle Festive skin and it's the free one, the Ice/Blue one is sold in the shop! https://t.co/jjGtep3wiT

It seems like a few Fortnite creators like HYPEX and others have managed to get their hands on these upcoming free skins early and HYPEX also shared some of the in-game looks of the skins. Both skins look neat and will certainly blend in well with all the winter festivities soon to arrive on the island.

HYPEX @HYPEX Managed to get the upcoming FREE winterfest skins with @ShiinaBR Managed to get the upcoming FREE winterfest skins with @ShiinaBR https://t.co/2iuZ0uu6L0

However, it's not yet clear when these skins will go live and how the players will be able to redeem them. Players will have to wait for further information via Epic Games or the Fortnite community of leakers and data miners. Apart from these two skins, the developers have planned a massive 14-day event where players will be able to collect items, such as toy planes, from all across the island.

HYPEX @HYPEX Free Winterfest emote codenamed "Epic Yarn" Free Winterfest emote codenamed "Epic Yarn" https://t.co/jso3VgYxdb

Players may even get a free New Year's back bling to usher them into 2022 with Fortnite. The next couple of days are sure to be quite exciting for players as Epic Games is planning to make this Winterfest one to remember.

