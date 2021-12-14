Every new skin & cosmetic added in Fortnite v19.10 update: Cozy Jonesy, Azuki, Frozen Midas and more

The first update for Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 will soon be arriving and Epic will be taking the game down for a while. The new update will bring many bug fixes, weapons, winter-themed skins, NPCs and more.

The Fortnite v19.10 update will be setting up the stage for the upcoming Winterfest 2021 and there are a lot of new skins coming to Season 1 of Chapter 3. Epic is even introducing some unique styles like the golden Spider-Man skin and bringing some new faces to the mix.

Here is a list of all the new skins and cosmetics bundled with the Fortnite v19.10 update to Chapter 3 Season 1.

All new skins coming with the Fortnite v19.10 update

As always, leakers and data miners have dug up all the new skins coming to Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 with the v19.10 update. These skins will be available in the game once the downtime ends. Here is a list of all the leaked Fortnite skins, pickaxes, and backblings that will be included with the Fortnite update 19.10:

Skins

Permafrost Raider

Ice Crystal

Icebound Midas

Dawn

Azuki

Blizzabelle

Reina

Cozy Knit Jonsey

Glumbunny

Mel

Ronin (Photo Negative)

Spider-Man (Photo Negative)

Harlowe (Photo Negative)

Lt. John Llama (Photo Negative)

Shanta (Photo Negative)

Spider-Man (Scarlet Blackout)

Harlowe (Scarlet Blackout)

Shanta (Scarlet Blackout)

Lt. John Llama (Scarlet Blackout)

Ronin (Scarlet Blackout)

Ronin (Glided Reality)

Lt. John Llama (Glided Reality)

Harlowe (Glided Reality)

Shanta (Glided Reality)

Spider-Man (Super Level 13)

Backblings

Cold Dagger Pack

Frozebud

Glacial Backplate

Beam Bag

Catana

Froze Blast

Happy 2022

Pickaxes

Cold'en Touch

Glacial Slasher

Ice Carver

Nyan Claws

Pincushion Punisher

Glider

Snowmando Board

Icebound Wing

Midnight Glidemast

Swirly Soarer

Emote

Noisemaker

Ol' Cracky

Spray

Llamistletoe

Wraps

Snowcapped

As per prominent Fortnite leaker and data miner ShiinaBR, there's also an encrypted Christmas Isabelle skin plus a new Winter Peely skin that has been added to Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1.

Apart from all the cosmetics, Epic will be adding some new weapons and NPCs in Chapter 3 that will aid players in progressing their Battle Pass.

Edited by Danyal Arabi