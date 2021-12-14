×
Every new skin & cosmetic added in Fortnite v19.10 update: Cozy Jonesy, Azuki, Frozen Midas and more

Get ready to see some cool new Winter skins in Fortnite Chapter 3 (Image via Sportskeeda)
Shubhendu Vatsa
ANALYST
Modified Dec 14, 2021 04:28 PM IST
The first update for Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 will soon be arriving and Epic will be taking the game down for a while. The new update will bring many bug fixes, weapons, winter-themed skins, NPCs and more.

The Fortnite v19.10 update will be setting up the stage for the upcoming Winterfest 2021 and there are a lot of new skins coming to Season 1 of Chapter 3. Epic is even introducing some unique styles like the golden Spider-Man skin and bringing some new faces to the mix.

Here is a list of all the new skins and cosmetics bundled with the Fortnite v19.10 update to Chapter 3 Season 1.

All new skins coming with the Fortnite v19.10 update

As always, leakers and data miners have dug up all the new skins coming to Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 with the v19.10 update. These skins will be available in the game once the downtime ends. Here is a list of all the leaked Fortnite skins, pickaxes, and backblings that will be included with the Fortnite update 19.10:

Skins

  • Permafrost Raider
  • Ice Crystal
  • Icebound Midas
  • Dawn
  • Azuki
  • Blizzabelle
  • Reina
  • Cozy Knit Jonsey
  • Glumbunny
  • Mel
  • Ronin (Photo Negative)
  • Spider-Man (Photo Negative)
  • Harlowe (Photo Negative)
  • Lt. John Llama (Photo Negative)
  • Shanta (Photo Negative)
  • Spider-Man (Scarlet Blackout)
  • Harlowe (Scarlet Blackout)
  • Shanta (Scarlet Blackout)
  • Lt. John Llama (Scarlet Blackout)
  • Ronin (Scarlet Blackout)
  • Ronin (Glided Reality)
  • Lt. John Llama (Glided Reality)
  • Harlowe (Glided Reality)
  • Shanta (Glided Reality)
  • Spider-Man (Super Level 13)

Backblings

  • Cold Dagger Pack
  • Frozebud
  • Glacial Backplate
  • Beam Bag
  • Catana
  • Froze Blast
  • Happy 2022

Pickaxes

  • Cold'en Touch
  • Glacial Slasher
  • Ice Carver
  • Nyan Claws
  • Pincushion Punisher

Glider

  • Snowmando Board
  • Icebound Wing
  • Midnight Glidemast
  • Swirly Soarer

Emote

  • Noisemaker
  • Ol' Cracky

Spray

  • Llamistletoe

Wraps

  • Snowcapped
Spiderman's Super Styles in order

As per prominent Fortnite leaker and data miner ShiinaBR, there's also an encrypted Christmas Isabelle skin plus a new Winter Peely skin that has been added to Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1.

ENCRYPTED CHRISTMAS ISABELLE SKIN!!
WINTER PEELY SKIN

Apart from all the cosmetics, Epic will be adding some new weapons and NPCs in Chapter 3 that will aid players in progressing their Battle Pass.

Edited by Danyal Arabi
