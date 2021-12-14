Every new skin & cosmetic added in Fortnite v19.10 update: Cozy Jonesy, Azuki, Frozen Midas and more

The first update for Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 will soon be arriving and Epic will be taking the game down for a while. The new update will bring many bug fixes, weapons, winter-themed skins, NPCs and more.
The Fortnite v19.10 update will be setting up the stage for the upcoming Winterfest 2021 and there are a lot of new skins coming to Season 1 of Chapter 3. Epic is even introducing some unique styles like the golden Spider-Man skin and bringing some new faces to the mix.
Here is a list of all the new skins and cosmetics bundled with the Fortnite v19.10 update to Chapter 3 Season 1.
All new skins coming with the Fortnite v19.10 update
As always, leakers and data miners have dug up all the new skins coming to Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 with the v19.10 update. These skins will be available in the game once the downtime ends. Here is a list of all the leaked Fortnite skins, pickaxes, and backblings that will be included with the Fortnite update 19.10:
Skins
- Permafrost Raider
- Ice Crystal
- Icebound Midas
- Dawn
- Azuki
- Blizzabelle
- Reina
- Cozy Knit Jonsey
- Glumbunny
- Mel
- Ronin (Photo Negative)
- Spider-Man (Photo Negative)
- Harlowe (Photo Negative)
- Lt. John Llama (Photo Negative)
- Shanta (Photo Negative)
- Spider-Man (Scarlet Blackout)
- Harlowe (Scarlet Blackout)
- Shanta (Scarlet Blackout)
- Lt. John Llama (Scarlet Blackout)
- Ronin (Scarlet Blackout)
- Ronin (Glided Reality)
- Lt. John Llama (Glided Reality)
- Harlowe (Glided Reality)
- Shanta (Glided Reality)
- Spider-Man (Super Level 13)
Backblings
- Cold Dagger Pack
- Frozebud
- Glacial Backplate
- Beam Bag
- Catana
- Froze Blast
- Happy 2022
Pickaxes
- Cold'en Touch
- Glacial Slasher
- Ice Carver
- Nyan Claws
- Pincushion Punisher
Glider
- Snowmando Board
- Icebound Wing
- Midnight Glidemast
- Swirly Soarer
Emote
- Noisemaker
- Ol' Cracky
Spray
- Llamistletoe
Wraps
- Snowcapped
As per prominent Fortnite leaker and data miner ShiinaBR, there's also an encrypted Christmas Isabelle skin plus a new Winter Peely skin that has been added to Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1.
Apart from all the cosmetics, Epic will be adding some new weapons and NPCs in Chapter 3 that will aid players in progressing their Battle Pass.