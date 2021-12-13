Everything to expect in the first update of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

Epic concluded Fortnite Chapter 2 in style by showing off the face behind the Foundation while also flipping the map on its axis and ushering us into the current Chapter 3 Season 1. Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 has been around for two weeks now and there's no lack of content or things to do. However, Epic is already planning the very first update for Season 1, which will take the narrative forward and bring new challenges and quests.

Here's what one can expect from the imminent Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 Update 19.01 Release Date

According to Fortnite leakers, Epic has added update v19.01 to the testing servers and we can see the new update coming out on Tuesday, December 14. This aligns with Epic's pattern of releasing significant updates on Tuesdays. Before the update, the developers might announce a small downtime taking the game off their servers for a while.

(They changed 19.10 to 19.01 just now.)

#Fortnite v19.01 has been added to the testing servers and should release next week most likely on Tuesday!

The Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 Update 19.01 might be a large one and we can see new skins, NPCs, many bug fixes and more.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 Update 19.01 - What to expect?

Skins, Cosmetics and NPCs

As we slowly approach the holiday season, Fortnite will be hosting its annual winter event in the form of Fortnite Winterfest. Many players in the community believe that Epic will go all in and make the event a grand one, similar to this year's Fortnitemares event. Players might see new winter-themed skins and cosmetics or bundles.

The Deep Freeze Bundle will return very soon!

Leakers have leaked the return of some bundles like the Deep Freeze Bundle. As per ShiinaBR, the bundle will soon arrive in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1. Leaks also hint that a winter version of Dr. Slone will come as part of Winterfest 2021. A new style for Marshmello skin will return to the Item Shop on December 14, so keep an eye out for that too.

Marshmello will return to the Item Shop on December 14! The outfit will have a new style!!

Weapons, Vehicles and more

We might see a few new Chapter 3 weapons arriving with update 19.01; according to HYPEX, new C2 Mythics "have been added/updated for Creative in 19.00 but disabled as of now."

Here are all the C2 Mythics that have been added/updated for Creative in 19.00, but disabled as of now.



I *THINK* they go live this Christmas because there's an unfinished "Creative Present #1" that enables Skye's AR and they'll probably finish the rest on Tuesday (19.01) Here are all the C2 Mythics that have been added/updated for Creative in 19.00, but disabled as of now.I *THINK* they go live this Christmas because there's an unfinished "Creative Present #1" that enables Skye's AR and they'll probably finish the rest on Tuesday (19.01) https://t.co/PynZLWwB0T

The leaker says that these might be made available during Christmas "because there's an unfinished "Creative Present #1" that enables Skye's AR."

Forgot to post the Mythic Striker Shotgun stats yesterday, it seems to be very unfinished and the same as the Legendary version except for these stats (could change):



- Body Damage: 110 (Legendary does 105)

- Headshot: 182 (Legendary does 174)

- Faster Reload

- Tighter Spread Forgot to post the Mythic Striker Shotgun stats yesterday, it seems to be very unfinished and the same as the Legendary version except for these stats (could change):- Body Damage: 110 (Legendary does 105)- Headshot: 182 (Legendary does 174)- Faster Reload- Tighter Spread

There's a Mythic Striker Shotgun (and a Legendary version) item and as per HYPEX, "it seems to be very unfinished." The leaker has even shared some stats but says that they might change in the future. Here are the alleged stats:

Body Damage: 110 (Legendary does 105)

Headshot: 182 (Legendary does 174)

Faster Reload - Tighter Spread

There's an upcoming/unfinished Boss Mythic Shockwave Bow, it's also been added to Creative in 19.00 but there's literally no other info about it.

Furthermore, leaks hint that there's an upcoming/unfinished Boss Mythic Shockwave Bow being added to Creative in 19.00. However, leakers don't have any other information about the weapon.

Upcoming Quick Heal Item - "Consume for some light healing and a burst of speed":

- Max Stack Size: 6

- Heal Amount: 15

- Multiplies health like peppers

- Speed Duration: +3 seconds every use



It also has a "Durr Burger" version:

- Max Stack Size: 3

- Heal Amount: 50 Upcoming Quick Heal Item - "Consume for some light healing and a burst of speed":- Max Stack Size: 6- Heal Amount: 15- Multiplies health like peppers- Speed Duration: +3 seconds every useIt also has a "Durr Burger" version:- Max Stack Size: 3- Heal Amount: 50

To save players from these deadly arrows, Epic is planning to introduce a unique Quick Heal Item. As per the leaked description, players can "consume for some light healing and a burst of speed." Here are the stats:

Max Stack Size: 6

Heal Amount: 15

Multiplies health like peppers

Speed Duration: +3 seconds every use

Leakers also say that this item also has a "Durr Burger" version with a Max Stack Size of 3 and Heal Amount of 50. Another upcoming/unfinished healing item that might come with the update is the "Squad Burst Healer."

Another upcoming/unfinished "Squad Burst Healer" heal item, this is NOT the "Shield Aura" item i posted last sunday:



- Rarity: Epic (Purple)

- Infinite Uses

- Recharge Time: 3 Minutes

- Heal Amount: 75 (1 per second)

- Heals you and your teammates in a short radius Another upcoming/unfinished "Squad Burst Healer" heal item, this is NOT the "Shield Aura" item i posted last sunday:- Rarity: Epic (Purple)- Infinite Uses- Recharge Time: 3 Minutes- Heal Amount: 75 (1 per second)- Heals you and your teammates in a short radius

It will be an Epic rarity item with infinite uses with a recharge time of 3 minutes—the Squad Burst Healer will have Heal Amount: 75 (1 per second) and will heal "you and your teammates in a short radius."

Some things for the Choppa were added/updated in v19.00, which means it COULD return in the (near) future!

The X-4 Stormwing has also been updated in v19.00!

Apart from this, Epic has updated/ added some things for the Choppa in v19.00. ShiinaBR states that the developers can add it to Chapter 3 "in the (near) future." As always, the update will fix several bugs and glitches and might even bring some gameplay balancing changes.

