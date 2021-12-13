Everything to expect in the first update of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

Epic concluded Fortnite Chapter 2 in style by showing off the face behind the Foundation while also flipping the map on its axis and ushering us into the current Chapter 3 Season 1. Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 has been around for two weeks now and there's no lack of content or things to do. However, Epic is already planning the very first update for Season 1, which will take the narrative forward and bring new challenges and quests.
Here's what one can expect from the imminent Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1.
Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 Update 19.01 Release Date
According to Fortnite leakers, Epic has added update v19.01 to the testing servers and we can see the new update coming out on Tuesday, December 14. This aligns with Epic's pattern of releasing significant updates on Tuesdays. Before the update, the developers might announce a small downtime taking the game off their servers for a while.
The Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 Update 19.01 might be a large one and we can see new skins, NPCs, many bug fixes and more.
Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 Update 19.01 - What to expect?
Skins, Cosmetics and NPCs
As we slowly approach the holiday season, Fortnite will be hosting its annual winter event in the form of Fortnite Winterfest. Many players in the community believe that Epic will go all in and make the event a grand one, similar to this year's Fortnitemares event. Players might see new winter-themed skins and cosmetics or bundles.
Leakers have leaked the return of some bundles like the Deep Freeze Bundle. As per ShiinaBR, the bundle will soon arrive in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1. Leaks also hint that a winter version of Dr. Slone will come as part of Winterfest 2021. A new style for Marshmello skin will return to the Item Shop on December 14, so keep an eye out for that too.
Weapons, Vehicles and more
We might see a few new Chapter 3 weapons arriving with update 19.01; according to HYPEX, new C2 Mythics "have been added/updated for Creative in 19.00 but disabled as of now."
The leaker says that these might be made available during Christmas "because there's an unfinished "Creative Present #1" that enables Skye's AR."
There's a Mythic Striker Shotgun (and a Legendary version) item and as per HYPEX, "it seems to be very unfinished." The leaker has even shared some stats but says that they might change in the future. Here are the alleged stats:
- Body Damage: 110 (Legendary does 105)
- Headshot: 182 (Legendary does 174)
- Faster Reload - Tighter Spread
Furthermore, leaks hint that there's an upcoming/unfinished Boss Mythic Shockwave Bow being added to Creative in 19.00. However, leakers don't have any other information about the weapon.
To save players from these deadly arrows, Epic is planning to introduce a unique Quick Heal Item. As per the leaked description, players can "consume for some light healing and a burst of speed." Here are the stats:
- Max Stack Size: 6
- Heal Amount: 15
- Multiplies health like peppers
- Speed Duration: +3 seconds every use
Leakers also say that this item also has a "Durr Burger" version with a Max Stack Size of 3 and Heal Amount of 50. Another upcoming/unfinished healing item that might come with the update is the "Squad Burst Healer."
It will be an Epic rarity item with infinite uses with a recharge time of 3 minutes—the Squad Burst Healer will have Heal Amount: 75 (1 per second) and will heal "you and your teammates in a short radius."
Apart from this, Epic has updated/ added some things for the Choppa in v19.00. ShiinaBR states that the developers can add it to Chapter 3 "in the (near) future." As always, the update will fix several bugs and glitches and might even bring some gameplay balancing changes.