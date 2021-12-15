Fortnite Sgt. Winter NPC leak reveals terrifying audio files

Sgt. Winter, modeled after a 'buff' version of Santa Claus, will soon be placed on the Fortnite Chapter 3 island. His in-game role will be rather complex. According to the leaks, he will be riding his Winterfest-themed truck and distributing gifts.

Sadly, it is unknown what these gifts will contain. However, it is known that they will be divided into two categories: naughty and nice gifts. He will also be throwing candy at loopers. However, eating it may not be the best idea.

Beneath that wintry 'Father Christmas' facade lies something disturbing. Audio files obtained by leakers for Sgt. Winter are far from cheerful and pleasant. While he may not be plotting anything against the Seven, his mind is not quite all there.

What happened to Sgt. Winter in Fortnite?

Since storyline lore is hard to come by, based on speculation, it would seem that his brain has been turned into mush. Given that he's been in the Loop for a very long time, this hypothesis fits well.

It's public knowledge that anyone trapped in the Loop slowly loses their mind and ability to talk. They eventually shed their lifelike features and become droids, carrying out a fixed series of tasks on the island for the rest of eternity.

Since he's able to babble nonsense, it's possible that he has escaped the effects of the Loop. Either way, it's unlikely that he'll have a role to play in-game beyond Fortnite Winterfest 2021, or will he?

Taking into account that he once held the Infinity Blade and commanded a legion of Slushy Soldiers, there may be more than meets the eye. Despite no longer being 'sane minded,' he could still summon his army to wreak havoc on the island.

But for now, it's best if players simply enjoy the holiday season and steer clear of Sgt. Winter's truck. Engaging with him in combat is not a good idea, given his large HP and shield pool.

Could the new Sgt. Winter loading screen hint at the return of biplanes?

The 4-X Stormwing biplane was recently added back to the game. However, the developers are yet to provide any official information or a release date for the same.

While a lot of speculation is involved, it may be possible that when Sgt. Winter gets added in during Fortnite Winterfest 2021, Stormwings may make a return. Players will once again be able to rule the skies and perform 'death-dives' on opponents below.

